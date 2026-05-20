This One-Pan Breakfast Of The Great Depression Was Cheap, Resourceful, And Filling

Many decades have passed since the Great Depression, but with the economy still uncertain, Depression-era meals are becoming popular again with budget-conscious cooks. During the economic hardship of the 1930s, households had to pinch every penny, making the best of each ingredient in their pantry. Getting adequate nutrition was the top priority, even if some food combos of the time seem odd to us in the light of modern-day. But there's one particular Depression breakfast that wasn't all that different from what we're eating today — the Homestead Breakfast was made with eggs, bacon, and potatoes, all beloved morning staples even now.

It's a vintage one-pan meal that honestly deserves a comeback. To make it, first fry bacon until perfectly crispy. Then, add onions and pre-boiled chopped potatoes and roast them until golden brown. The final step is to whisk the eggs with milk, salt, and pepper before pouring them into the pan over the existing ingredients and stirring until they reach the desired level of doneness. Nowadays, Americans still often start their days with bacon and eggs, though the side of potatoes usually comes in the form of crispy hash browns.