The Discontinued Cracker Barrel Breakfast Entree That Quietly Disappeared From The Menu
Cracker Barrel may be known for Southern classics like hush puppies and chicken fried steak, but you can also get breakfast all day and night. Many of the breakfast items at Cracker Barrel are pure comfort food. The breakfast menu is massive, with an entire section dedicated to breakfast combo platters. However, one combo that quietly disappeared from the menu is the Sunrise Sampler, featuring two farm fresh eggs served with grits, fried apples, and hashbrown casserole along with thick-sliced bacon, smoked sausage, and country ham, plus a side of buttermilk biscuits and gravy.
To say the Sunrise Sampler is hearty is an understatement; you get multiple proteins, multiple carb-heavy sides, and luscious, dessert-adjacent fried apples which complement the pork products perfectly. Due to poor sales reports during the pandemic, Cracker Barrel, did a rethinking of the menu, eliminating quite a few items to make way for new arrivals. Some customers on Reddit claim the Sampler disappeared from their menus around 2022 or 2023. And fans of the platter were not happy that it didn't make the cut. One post on Facebook questioned "where is the sunrise sampler?...Definitely not happy with the current menu selection." Others in the comments also lamented the loss of the sunrise sampler, demanding for Cracker Barrel to bring it back.
What is available and worth getting for breakfast at Cracker Barrel?
The Sunrise Sampler wasn't the only victim of Cracker Barrel's menu cuts, as the chain also quietly retired the sweet potato pancakes after over a decade on the menu. If you're upset over the loss of the Sunrise Sampler, most of its components are available to order a la carte, so you can make your own combo plate, albeit for an elevated price. That said, there are other breakfast menu items worth ordering. If you're in the mood for a tasty biscuit sandwich, there's an easy menu hack to get you there without spending an arm and a leg. You can order the biscuit plate, which comes with two biscuits, your choice or meat, and a side. Make a side like sliced tomatoes or hashbrowns into a stackable sandwich filling to layer halved biscuits along with your meat of choice. You could even request a side of scrambled or fried eggs, and you'd still pay under $12.
We wouldn't recommend the buttermilk biscuits and gravy as we think it's the worst item to get at Cracker Barrel. But the chain's absolute best breakfast item is its buttermilk pancakes. Even if you don't have a Cracker Barrel near you, you can pick up a package of Cracker Barrel's buttermilk pancake mix at the grocery store.