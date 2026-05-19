The Discontinued Cracker Barrel Breakfast Entree That Quietly Disappeared From The Menu

Cracker Barrel may be known for Southern classics like hush puppies and chicken fried steak, but you can also get breakfast all day and night. Many of the breakfast items at Cracker Barrel are pure comfort food. The breakfast menu is massive, with an entire section dedicated to breakfast combo platters. However, one combo that quietly disappeared from the menu is the Sunrise Sampler, featuring two farm fresh eggs served with grits, fried apples, and hashbrown casserole along with thick-sliced bacon, smoked sausage, and country ham, plus a side of buttermilk biscuits and gravy.

To say the Sunrise Sampler is hearty is an understatement; you get multiple proteins, multiple carb-heavy sides, and luscious, dessert-adjacent fried apples which complement the pork products perfectly. Due to poor sales reports during the pandemic, Cracker Barrel, did a rethinking of the menu, eliminating quite a few items to make way for new arrivals. Some customers on Reddit claim the Sampler disappeared from their menus around 2022 or 2023. And fans of the platter were not happy that it didn't make the cut. One post on Facebook questioned "where is the sunrise sampler?...Definitely not happy with the current menu selection." Others in the comments also lamented the loss of the sunrise sampler, demanding for Cracker Barrel to bring it back.