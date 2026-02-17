The Sweet Breakfast Menu Item Cracker Barrel Quietly Retired

Cracker Barrel is known as a comfy, reliable spot rather than an exciting restaurant that likes to shake things up. When the chain does try something new — see Cracker Barrel's disastrous logo update – its fans tend to get in a huff. Perhaps the only Cracker Barrel experiments that go over well are its limited edition menu items, such as the Sweet Potato Pancakes, a retired dish that some fans still miss.

The Sweet Potato Pancakes joined the Cracker Barrel breakfast menu on January 16, 2012, as part of a limited-time winter lineup. For $6.19, you could get three pancakes with that classic orange sweet potato hue, served with brown sugar cinnamon butter and syrup. An extra $1.50 would earn you two eggs on the side, plus your choice of turkey sausage, bacon, or sausage patties. During the dish's run, Cracker Barrel also sold its own Sweet Potato Pancake Mix in the store section of its restaurants.

Reviews for the flapjacks were positive, calling them scrumptious and flavorful with a dense yet fluffy texture that was somewhat cake-like. "These pancakes are the best. Almost like eating dessert," wrote one fan on Facebook. Another commenter said the "cinnamon butter is [a] great accent." Considering that the classic buttermilk pancakes are the best Cracker Barrel breakfast item, we imagine the sweet potato version was indeed delicious — but the great feedback wasn't enough to earn the dish a permanent stay. The Sweet Potato Pancakes left Cracker Barrel on February 29, about a month and a half after their debut.