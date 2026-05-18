The Proper Method For Cleaning Your Wooden Cutting Board After Raw Chicken

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Chicken is America's favorite meat, with the average person going through 120 pounds of it each year. Raw chicken is also one of the most common sources of salmonella, so whether you're prepping a chicken pot pie or a dish of fajitas, food safety is of the utmost importance. But, avoiding cross contamination isn't just a matter of cleaning — you should be sanitizing your wooden chopping board after each use.

Wooden cutting boards are more porous than those made of other materials such as plastic or glass, giving them more places where bacteria can settle in and thrive. To clean your wooden cutting board, start by scraping any remains of chicken into the trash immediately after use, then wash it in hot soapy water, using a stiff scrubbing brush or sponge to get into any deep grooves in the board. To sanitize your wooden cutting board, however, you'll need to go a bit further.

For sanitizing the board, the USDA recommends a solution of 1 tablespoon of food safe liquid chlorine bleach — not laundry or scented bleach — per 1 gallon of water. Pour or spray the solution over the board, ensuring that the entire surface is wet, and leave the bleach solution to sit for five minutes before rinsing with hot water. Pat the board dry with a paper towel or leave to dry upright in a dish rack, where air can circulate on both sides. Don't store it away until it is completely dry.