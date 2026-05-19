Ina Garten's Melting Tomatoes Will Make Almost Any Fish Taste Better
Marrying fish with vegetables into one dish can be a delicate operation, as some veggies are too assertive and easily overwhelm the seafood. A great option to fall back on are delicate, juicy tomatoes, and one of the best ways to prepare them comes from culinary icon Ina Garten. Her recipe for salmon and melting cherry tomatoes is so good, you'll want to steal the tomato topping and use it on every fish you can find.
Originating with classic French fondant potatoes (aka melting potatoes), the "melting" method makes any vegetable deliciously tender by cooking it under high heat, then adding a flavorful liquid to the pan. The veggies soak up the liquid and turn into a flavorful, melt-in-your-mouth masterpiece. Garten gets creative by replacing the traditional root or cruciferous veggies with tender tomatoes, whose sweet-tartness complements and brightens seared salmon filets without competing with them.
As seen in a Facebook video shared by Food Network, Garten starts by searing salmon filets in a cast-iron pan, then finishes them in the oven. For the topping, she sautes garlic and onions, adds halved cherry tomatoes, and lets the mixture break down in the pan before finishing with fresh basil and balsamic vinegar. It's not a traditional "melting" method, but it ensures the small, fragile fruits don't disintegrate. Spoon the meltingly soft, saucy, and flavorful tomatoes over the flaky, browned salmon, and you have one of Garten's best comfort food recipes. One bite, and you'll want to make it again using different fish, and possibly some of your own additions.
How to put your own spin on Ina Garten's melting tomatoes with salmon
If you shy away from stronger-tasting fish like salmon, mild white fish like haddock, halibut, or cod all pair swimmingly with tomatoes and basil (no pun intended). To take another page from everyone's favorite cooking maven, Garten recommends center-cut filets for baked cod, as they have a more even thickness. The clean-tasting fish lets the tomatoes shine, and also creates a versatile canvas for customization. Try using lemon juice or sherry vinegar in place of balsamic to further brighten the topping, or replace the basil with mint, tarragon, or thyme. Garten swears by roasting fish with fresh thyme due to the herb's complex yet versatile flavor.
On the other hand, if you like robust seafood, tomatoes, and tuna are a classic pairing. Swap tuna steaks in for the salmon and toss black olives and oregano with the tomatoes for a wonderful Mediterranean flavor profile. Garten's melting tomatoes would also be delicious with succulent scallops, poached shrimp, or even lobster.
To get creative with the format of this dish, try breaking up your fish into flakes, then toss it with pasta alongside the melting tomatoes. The fruits will break down into a juicy, luscious sauce. The fish and tomato mixture can also work on top of risotto or toasted bread. Or, add a crispy element by breading the fish filets. Garten uses Ritz crackers to coat fish, creating a crunchy, buttery finish that would contrast well with the melty tomatoes.