Ina Garten's Melting Tomatoes Will Make Almost Any Fish Taste Better

Marrying fish with vegetables into one dish can be a delicate operation, as some veggies are too assertive and easily overwhelm the seafood. A great option to fall back on are delicate, juicy tomatoes, and one of the best ways to prepare them comes from culinary icon Ina Garten. Her recipe for salmon and melting cherry tomatoes is so good, you'll want to steal the tomato topping and use it on every fish you can find.

Originating with classic French fondant potatoes (aka melting potatoes), the "melting" method makes any vegetable deliciously tender by cooking it under high heat, then adding a flavorful liquid to the pan. The veggies soak up the liquid and turn into a flavorful, melt-in-your-mouth masterpiece. Garten gets creative by replacing the traditional root or cruciferous veggies with tender tomatoes, whose sweet-tartness complements and brightens seared salmon filets without competing with them.

As seen in a Facebook video shared by Food Network, Garten starts by searing salmon filets in a cast-iron pan, then finishes them in the oven. For the topping, she sautes garlic and onions, adds halved cherry tomatoes, and lets the mixture break down in the pan before finishing with fresh basil and balsamic vinegar. It's not a traditional "melting" method, but it ensures the small, fragile fruits don't disintegrate. Spoon the meltingly soft, saucy, and flavorful tomatoes over the flaky, browned salmon, and you have one of Garten's best comfort food recipes. One bite, and you'll want to make it again using different fish, and possibly some of your own additions.