The Store-Bought Crackers Ina Garten Uses To Coat Fish
We all love an easy, accessible recipe, especially when it comes from a trusted source like Ina Garten. The Food Network star and bestselling author is known for her relatability. She eats at fast food chains, has admitted to being "terrified" to grill steak, and she loves sharing tips for the best cocktails. She even keeps a popular grocery store cracker in her kitchen — and the brand might surprise you: Ritz Crackers.
Garten uses the family-favorite snacks to make a delicious coating for white fish whenever she needs to whip up a quick meal. She recently posted a video of her recipe on Instagram, where she wrote: "I have a few unbelievably easy weeknight recipes that I always return to, and my Baked Cod with Garlic and Herb Ritz Crumbs is one of them ... I bet you never thought I'd be cooking with Ritz Crackers!"
She's not the first one to do so. Ritz Crackers are often mixed with butter to create a crumb topping for fish, especially in places like New England. But it's always fun to see professional cooks using ingredients many of us already have at home, and Garten has some great tips for the dish, like partially cooking the fish before adding the crackers and using a splash of white wine for more flavor.
Coat cod or halibut with Ritz Crackers for an easy weeknight meal
To make her coating, Garten crushes the crackers into crumbs and mixes them with herbs, garlic, melted butter, and panko. She says that the buttery, salty flavor of the crackers livens up an otherwise boring piece of fish, while the panko provides some extra crunch. She also uses a little lemon for a zesty punch. Garten bakes the fish for 10 minutes before adding the topping, along with some white wine and lemon juice, and then finishes it back in the oven. The result is a tender, flaky fish dish with a rich, flavorful sauce.
Garten opts to use cod for this recipe, and she's previously said that this is the best cut of fish to use for baked cod. However, you can also use halibut if you prefer. Haddock is an option too, as is pollock or hake. Go for any sturdy white filet — you just want to make sure the fish is strong enough to hold the topping. Be mindful of the cooking time, however, as thicker cuts will take longer.
Some garlic or smoked paprika also works great in a Ritz Cracker topping, as does onion powder or thyme. You can make the dish your own and use Garten's recipe as a guide. After all, if anyone can amplify a simple dish, it's her. We trust the Barefoot Contessa with filet mignon steaks, dinner party menus, and, now, even Ritz Crackers!