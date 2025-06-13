The Store-Bought Crackers Ina Garten Uses To Coat Fish

We all love an easy, accessible recipe, especially when it comes from a trusted source like Ina Garten. The Food Network star and bestselling author is known for her relatability. She eats at fast food chains, has admitted to being "terrified" to grill steak, and she loves sharing tips for the best cocktails. She even keeps a popular grocery store cracker in her kitchen — and the brand might surprise you: Ritz Crackers.

Garten uses the family-favorite snacks to make a delicious coating for white fish whenever she needs to whip up a quick meal. She recently posted a video of her recipe on Instagram, where she wrote: "I have a few unbelievably easy weeknight recipes that I always return to, and my Baked Cod with Garlic and Herb Ritz Crumbs is one of them ... I bet you never thought I'd be cooking with Ritz Crackers!"

She's not the first one to do so. Ritz Crackers are often mixed with butter to create a crumb topping for fish, especially in places like New England. But it's always fun to see professional cooks using ingredients many of us already have at home, and Garten has some great tips for the dish, like partially cooking the fish before adding the crackers and using a splash of white wine for more flavor.