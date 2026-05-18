Diners Think These 3 Old-School Dishes Deserve A Revival

Food trends can be unpredictable. What's in today may be a distant memory in a year. Remember the unicorn food trend of a decade ago? Or the bacon mania that led to Wendy's Baconator and countless bacon-heavy recipes? Other times food just falls out of fashion. You don't often see steak Diane on menus anymore, and beef stroganoff isn't as popular as it once was. That doesn't mean old-school dishes can't have comebacks, however. In 2026, some diners are feeling serious nostalgia for three classics: Shrimp cocktail, meatloaf, and chicken pot pie.

According to a Dining Trends Report from Open Table, Americans want to see these dishes on more restaurant menus. Sure, you can still find all three here and there, but they aren't the big draws they were decades ago. Many restaurants no longer offer them regularly. Shrimp cocktail dates back to 19th century San Francisco, where a gold prospector was said to have created an oyster cocktail recipe that later evolved into the dish we know today. It hit its stride in the 1950s and 1960s before eventually being viewed as old-fashioned by the end of the 1980s.

Less than one percent of restaurants in America offer chicken pot pie, according to Tastewise. Making a chicken pot pie from scratch takes time, and many restaurants have reduced menu sizes in recent years to improve efficiency. The result is that some complex, old-fashioned dishes like pot pie no longer have a place on modern menus. Meatloaf, while not as complex, is often seen as outdated and unappealing. And while many still consider it a comfort food classic, a good meatloaf needs proper seasoning and slow baking. As with pot pie, restaurants don't always want to devote that much time to a single dish.