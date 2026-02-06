This Colorful 2016 Food And Drink Trend Was Pretty Unhinged, Looking Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Why do grown-ups attend Comic-Cons dressed in artfully-mastered, head-to-toe cosplay? Why does the animated Sanrio menagerie have such an impassioned adult fanbase? Why do I feel like I'm going to cry when I sit down on the swing set at my local playground twice a year and push off? The answer, simply put, is that "kid stuff" isn't just for kids. As C. S. Lewis noted, "A children's story that can only be enjoyed by children is not a good children's story in the slightest." Still, with a heart full of reverence for the power of intentional whimsy, the "unicorn trend" that took the food and beverage world by storm in 2016 got a little out of control (to say the least).

When the viral food trend first emerged, the colors were based on natural ingredients with nutritional value. Adeline Waugh, a Miami-based wellness blogger and food stylist, unwittingly springboarded the "unicorn food" trend after posting photos of foods that were dyed with beetroot powder. After her commenters likened the magenta fare to "unicorn food," Waugh adopted the title, incorporating the "unicorn" buzzword into subsequent photo captions. But, as Waugh told The New York Times in 2017, the trend quickly spiraled out of her hands: "All of a sudden all these people were making it and tagging it, and now the unicorn thing has gotten just insane." Soon, natural ingredients like green chlorophyll and freeze-dried blueberry powder were replaced by artificial food dyes in pastel rainbow tones and edible sugar sparkles.