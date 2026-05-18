The Popular '60s Candy That Was Invented By 2 Rocket Scientists
When you get nostalgic for candy, what classics come to mind? Many of us remember a favorite childhood treat that vanished years ago, though every once in a while one makes a comeback. That was the case with Astro Pops, a candy that may be much older than you think. These sweet treats were created during the space race and were available for just over 40 years before being discontinued. The pops have made a comeback, however, and the story of how they came to be is as interesting as the candy's cool, retro rocket design.
Astro Pops were invented in 1963 by two scientists working in El Segundo, California. Sadly, we don't know their names, but the pair worked for Rocketdyne, the company that made the engines NASA used in the Saturn V rockets that took astronauts to the moon. So when people say that rocket scientists invented Astro Pops, they aren't lying.
Taking inspiration from the tech they'd been working on, the Astro Pop inventors designed the candy to look like a three-stage rocket. The pop had a yellow tip that switched to a green center and a red base. The three original flavors were passionfruit, cherry, and pineapple.
The specialized equipment to make Astro Pops did not exist previously, so the inventors built it by hand when they formed The Nellson Candy Company. The candy was poured directly into a cone-shaped wrapper while still hot. The wrapper served as a mold and was key to ensuring the shape and separation of colors. This method prevented bubbles from forming and kept the candy smooth.
Astro Pops take off again
Once the mold was filled with candy, a paper stick was inserted and a wax cap sealed the end. Unlike the wax in some other candies, the cap was not meant to be eaten. After the candy had cooled, the pop had a pointy, cone shape that evoked rocket imagery and fit the cool, retro aesthetic we associate with the space race today. Later flavors included Rappin' Raspberry, Awesome Hot Pops, Patriot Pops, and Sundae Pops.
In 1997, a lawsuit against the company that made Astro Pops was filed (by now it was Spangler Candy Company making the rockety treats), alleging a child had been injured when a pop punctured his throat. However, it's unclear how the lawsuit was resolved. The company later changed the shape of the pop, reversing it so the pointed end was on the bottom and the flat base was on top. The company claimed this was done to offer more candy to lick and not in response to the lawsuit. The change was not popular, and by 2004 the company discontinued Astro Pops, which is when they truly became one of those vintage candies no one eats anymore.
But in 2010, the rights to Astro Pops were purchased by a man named Ellia Kassoff who missed the candy and wanted it back. The specialized equipment had already been sold as scrap metal, so the machines had to be engineered from scratch. Two years later, Leaf Brands reintroduced Astro Pops to the market, and today they are widely available in candy stores and online. In addition to the original pops, the return of Astro Pops included some innovations like bite-sized Astro Pops Asteroids, giant Astro Pops, and Astro Pop sodas.