The Popular '60s Candy That Was Invented By 2 Rocket Scientists

When you get nostalgic for candy, what classics come to mind? Many of us remember a favorite childhood treat that vanished years ago, though every once in a while one makes a comeback. That was the case with Astro Pops, a candy that may be much older than you think. These sweet treats were created during the space race and were available for just over 40 years before being discontinued. The pops have made a comeback, however, and the story of how they came to be is as interesting as the candy's cool, retro rocket design.

Astro Pops were invented in 1963 by two scientists working in El Segundo, California. Sadly, we don't know their names, but the pair worked for Rocketdyne, the company that made the engines NASA used in the Saturn V rockets that took astronauts to the moon. So when people say that rocket scientists invented Astro Pops, they aren't lying.

Taking inspiration from the tech they'd been working on, the Astro Pop inventors designed the candy to look like a three-stage rocket. The pop had a yellow tip that switched to a green center and a red base. The three original flavors were passionfruit, cherry, and pineapple.

The specialized equipment to make Astro Pops did not exist previously, so the inventors built it by hand when they formed The Nellson Candy Company. The candy was poured directly into a cone-shaped wrapper while still hot. The wrapper served as a mold and was key to ensuring the shape and separation of colors. This method prevented bubbles from forming and kept the candy smooth.