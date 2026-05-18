13 Affordable Store-Bought Meals To Try In 2026
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April grocery prices spiked higher in one month than they haved in nearly four years. Coffee, beef, milk, and bread are showing some of the biggest signs, while the price of fresh vegetables is at the top of the hike with a 44% increase in price compared to just a few months ago. Sometimes it may seem like our belts are as tight as they can get, and everyone is feeling the pinch. Luckily, grocery stores are doing what they can to help customers fill their tables without decimating their wallets.
Here at Tasting Table, we are always on the lookout for the best items we can find at stores like Trader Joe's, Costco, Aldi and more. And today we are happy to offer a list of some of the best-tasting and affordable store-bought meals we think you should try from grocery stores across the country. We scoured shelves, delis, and freezer aisles to find fresh tastes that are new in 2026, sure to tempt your tastebuds, and won't break the bank. Based on our own palates and online reviews, here's a list of some great items we think you should check out.
Wegmans Greek turkey bowl
Wegmans has jumped on the protein bandwagon and is working to help its customers hit their intake goals with new Meals 2Go options like this Greek turkey bowl that has 34 grams of protein. Featuring greens, quinoa brown rice, Greek-seasoned ground turkey, feta, chickpeas, cucumbers, and tzatziki, customers are finding this option both filling and tasty whether served for lunch or dinner. At $12 for 15-ounces, the price is also very reasonable.
Kirkland Signature braised beef with Yukon mashed potatoes
A meaty new option to try from Costco is the Kirkland Signature braised beef with Yukon mashed potatoes. Priced at $8.96 per pound, this hefty meal offers the best of comfort food, with one reviewer speaking to its saucy gravy and spot-on flavors. Other reviewers have found the meal to be pretty amazing even with picky eaters. And some shoppers are already heading back to the store to pick up another round. Here at Tasting Table, we think it's one of the must-have items that Costco has debuted in 2026.
Higher Harvest Chicken Alfredo
This protein-packed Chicken Alfredo is only one of the new Higher Harvest items available at H-E-B. At $7.99 for 13 ounces of broccoli, Italian-seasoned chicken, penne pasta, and Alfredo sauce, this dish has a whopping 51 grams of protein and many other nutrients highlighted on the front of the package. One TikTok reviewer raved about the flavorful chicken and the fact that every bite was covered in the creamy Alfredo sauce. Definitely worth a try if you're an Alfredo fan.
Member's Mark chicken tikka masala
For Sam's Club members, head on over to the prepared meals section where you'll find a new Member's Mark offering of chicken tikka masala. This ready-to-eat meal kit includes cooked basmati rice, naan slices, and the spiced chicken tikka masala. Members who have already gotten to taste the new dish are talking about the tenderness of the chicken, the nice texture of the rice and naan, and how easy it is to prep. And at only $7.24 a pound, you can choose the size and price that's right for you.
Trader Joe's stuffed poblano peppers
These ready-to-cook stuffed poblano peppers made Tasting Table's 2026 best finds at Trader Joe's list, and we're not the only ones enjoying this tasty meal. This heat-and-serve option is 15 ounces with two servings and priced at $6.99. The poblano peppers are stuffed with corn, Monterey Jack cheese, chicken, brown rice, and a creamy cilantro sauce. Reviews have ranked these a 9/10, saying this is a delicious option for lunch or dinner.
Simple Truth Jamaican jerk inspired pork and vegetables sheet pan meal
When we are talking dollars to dinner plates, this Simple Truth sheet pan from Kroger meal really delivers at $10.99 for 32 ounces. Enough to feed a family, this sheet pan dinner can easily be made in the air fryer in only 13 minutes. Jerk-seasoned pork is mixed with cauliflower, red and yellow bell peppers, and sweet potatoes to deliver a taste reviewers are calling a new staple for weeknights. With one family surprised by how much this dish exceeded their expectations, it's definitely something to consider serving on your table.
Higher Harvest chicken and beef chimichurri
Another new high-protein option under H-E-B's Higher Harvest label is the chicken and beef chimichurri, priced at $9.99 for 12 ounces. This quick meal has chicken breast, beef tri-tip pieces, roasted potatoes, a black bean puree, and chimichurri sauce. Reviews are calling this meal an amazing way to get solid proteins and calories. One reviewer compared the Higher Harvest offerings to an affordable substitute for meal delivery services, saying all the meals are a delicious, affordable luxury.
Trader Joe's Detroit style uncured pepperoni pizza
Customers and critics alike have taken time out to sing the praises of Trader Joe's $7.99 Detroit-style uncured pepperoni pizza. The reaction has been so strong there are reports of stores quickly selling out. One Reddit commenter said, "Just finished it and it was one of our favorite TJ's pizzas. Good size, bottom and edges got nice and crisp, while the crust itself was soft and delicious. Good amount of sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. Will definitely start grabbing these on the regular." Others reported going back to grab another and finding numerous ways to customize the pie by adding even more toppings and cheese.
Private Selection Italian inspired gnocchi with vegan ragout
If you are looking for a quick lunch or dinner, this Private Selection vegan option from Kroger might be up your alley. At $3.99 for a 16-ounce portion, these fluffy potato gnocchi are mixed with a French-style tomato sauce and diced vegetables. Reviewers are saying the sauce is flavorful, the gnocchi tender, and the portion size can even be divided up with some kept frozen and saved for later. It can be prepared in the microwave or on the stovetop. And if you aren't vegan, this is a great base to add some grilled chicken.
Kirkland Signature beef and broccoli with noodles
Kirkland Signature beef and broccoli with noodles is priced at $7.93 per pound and is a great quick-fix meal option for famlies. The fresh broccoli, beef, and yakisoba noodles are ready to be thrown on the stovetop or flat-top grill, warmed, and tossed with the accompanying stir-fry sauce. While this is fairly new to Costco, it already caught our attention as a bold take on takeout. Tasting Table has deemed this dish something beef and broccoli lovers should try. An inside tip: Taste the sauce before you use the whole packet because it can be powerful.
Wegmans roasted beet and goat cheese salad
One new dinner option from Wegmans is a roasted beet and goat cheese salad. It starts on a bed of greenhouse-grown lettuce, topped with goat cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, pickled red onions, pistachios, and cooked beets, and has a balsamic vinaigrette to finish it off. Not priced as low as the Greek turkey salad, this 8-ounce option is going to run $13. But reviews say the balance of flavors and fresh aesthetic are worth it.
Trader Joe's jambalaya
Trader Joe's frozen 16-ounce bag of jambalaya costs $5.49 and, according to some, is worth every penny. With uncured andouille sausage, green bell peppers, onion, and seasoned rice, reviewers are saying this meal is a good choice with an impressive amount of andouille. One Reddit poster declared, "It's Jambalievable!" And while we know how hard it is to recreate a homemade jambalaya, we have to agree this one is a pretty great quick option. In fact, this jambalaya was the first item on Tasting Table's "best of" March list for Trader Joe's.
Private Selection Chinese inspired riced cauliflower stir fry
This riced cauliflower stir fry is meant to be shared, with 16 ounces at only $3.99. Another vegan option by Kroger's Private Selection, this base of stir-fry vegetables with hints of ginger can easily be built up with a protein of your choice or eaten alone. Reviewers are finding this a perfect alternative to rice and throwing out words like "delicious" and "flavorful." One reviewer went so far as to say, "A must buy if you like this flavor profile."