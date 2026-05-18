13 Affordable Store-Bought Meals To Try In 2026

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April grocery prices spiked higher in one month than they haved in nearly four years. Coffee, beef, milk, and bread are showing some of the biggest signs, while the price of fresh vegetables is at the top of the hike with a 44% increase in price compared to just a few months ago. Sometimes it may seem like our belts are as tight as they can get, and everyone is feeling the pinch. Luckily, grocery stores are doing what they can to help customers fill their tables without decimating their wallets.

Here at Tasting Table, we are always on the lookout for the best items we can find at stores like Trader Joe's, Costco, Aldi and more. And today we are happy to offer a list of some of the best-tasting and affordable store-bought meals we think you should try from grocery stores across the country. We scoured shelves, delis, and freezer aisles to find fresh tastes that are new in 2026, sure to tempt your tastebuds, and won't break the bank. Based on our own palates and online reviews, here's a list of some great items we think you should check out.