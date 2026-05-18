Smoked Brussels Sprouts Are The 5-Star Side Dish Your Next BBQ Needs
Brussels sprouts have come a long, long way since the sad, soggy, and particularly bitter steamed vegetables that were once common. Famers have been actively breeding Brussels sprouts to eliminate some of their distinctly bitter notes, and there has been an incredible resurgence in their popularity. Commonly served seared or fried, accompanied by delicious chunks of bacon and some sort of sweet glaze like pomegranate molasses or balsamic vinegar, it's almost impossible to ignore Brussels sprouts on a menu. Braising Brussels sprouts are delicious too, but if you're looking for a new way to enjoy the cruciferous vegetable, smoking is your best bet.
To learn more about smoking Brussels sprouts, we spoke with two experts on the matter: Todd Richards, executive chef for the five-star Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, and chef Frank Ostini, owner of the Hitching Post 2 in Buellton, California. When asked about smoking Brussels sprouts, Richards explains why it is his preferred method for cooking the vegetable. "Brussels sprouts can take on a wide range of flavor profiles," he notes, "but as they caramelize, they tend to become sweeter than most cabbages."
While traditional cabbage may be having it's moment on social media and in restaurants right now, Brussels sprouts' tightly packed leaves allow for deep caramelization as they take a bit longer to cook through for their small sizes compared to a larger, less densely-packed cabbage. "This method helps maintain a more neutral flavor while preserving a firmer, more balanced texture," Richards adds.
Preparation is key for perfectly smoked sprouts
Chef Todd Richards told us that both keeping the Brussels sprouts from drying out and adding flavor to them are important aspects of the smoking process. "To achieve that," Richards reveals, "I recommend cutting the Brussels sprouts in half and soaking them in a mixture of one part vinegar to eight parts water, then adding about one teaspoon of kosher salt." Similar to needing to salt vegetables before roasting or even brining meat in a salted solution prior to roasting, Richards explains that "this step helps season the sprouts while ensuring they stay tender."
In terms of the ideal wood to use when smoking Brussels sprouts at home, Richards recommends whatever types of woods are common in your geographical region. "In Georgia," he explains, "we have oak and pecan wood, while mesquite is more prevalent in the West." But if you don't have access to a particular regional wood, Richards notes that "Brussels sprouts pair especially well with apples, and using applewood to smoke would complement them beautifully, and they would be very delicious." Not all woods are ideal for smoking though, so be sure to avoid these eight types of wood to never use for smoking and grilling.
Finish smoked Brussels with contrasting ingredients
When it comes to actually preparing smoked Brussels sprouts, Richards suggests you "toss the Brussels sprouts in a neutral oil before smoking, being careful not to over-season so their natural flavor can shine." He also notes that if your smoker doesn't have a rotating or turning feature, you should "rotate the pan every 15 minutes or so to ensure even smoking."
This is where Ostini chimes in. He reveals that the ideal technique for smoked Brussels sprouts is either blanching or steaming before they hit the smoker. "Grill with hot clean fire to caramelize to draw out sweetness," the chef instructs, "and add gentle smoke flavor to accentuate the full natural flavors." For the best way to serve those perfectly smoked sprouts, Ostini recommends that you "add smoked bacon and some olive oil/balsamic at the end." Do this just before they're served, as the rich, fatty bacon will lend rich meaty flavors and a wonderfully chewy texture, while the acid from the balsamic vinegar will help cut through the smokiness.
For serving ideas, Richards prefers "finishing with a crunchy topping — such as bacon, peanuts, chili crisp, or even a light cabbage slaw — for added texture and balance." That crunchy texture makes a perfect side at a barbecue full of tender smoked meats. If you're still stuck in the 20th century mindset of avoiding tiny baby cabbages, try one of our 15 favorite recipes that will change your mind about Brussels sprouts.