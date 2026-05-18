Smoked Brussels Sprouts Are The 5-Star Side Dish Your Next BBQ Needs

Brussels sprouts have come a long, long way since the sad, soggy, and particularly bitter steamed vegetables that were once common. Famers have been actively breeding Brussels sprouts to eliminate some of their distinctly bitter notes, and there has been an incredible resurgence in their popularity. Commonly served seared or fried, accompanied by delicious chunks of bacon and some sort of sweet glaze like pomegranate molasses or balsamic vinegar, it's almost impossible to ignore Brussels sprouts on a menu. Braising Brussels sprouts are delicious too, but if you're looking for a new way to enjoy the cruciferous vegetable, smoking is your best bet.

To learn more about smoking Brussels sprouts, we spoke with two experts on the matter: Todd Richards, executive chef for the five-star Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, and chef Frank Ostini, owner of the Hitching Post 2 in Buellton, California. When asked about smoking Brussels sprouts, Richards explains why it is his preferred method for cooking the vegetable. "Brussels sprouts can take on a wide range of flavor profiles," he notes, "but as they caramelize, they tend to become sweeter than most cabbages."

While traditional cabbage may be having it's moment on social media and in restaurants right now, Brussels sprouts' tightly packed leaves allow for deep caramelization as they take a bit longer to cook through for their small sizes compared to a larger, less densely-packed cabbage. "This method helps maintain a more neutral flavor while preserving a firmer, more balanced texture," Richards adds.