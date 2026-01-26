Once You Braise Brussels Sprouts, You'll Never Want Them Another Way

Brussels sprouts can be a polarizing vegetable. Resembling tiny baby cabbages, they are indeed a type of cabbage that grows on long stalks that resemble imagined plant life on an alien planet. While they used to be more maligned, in the 2000's, scientists and farmers selectively bred out a compound that caused the vegetable to be bitter, and this improved version of the sprouts, combined with more modern cooking methods other than boiling or steaming, brought new life to the formerly scorned vegetable. One of our writers challenged herself to make Brussels sprouts in eight different ways, and one of those methods was a clear winner.

Braising the sprouts was her favorite method, which can be done entirely on the stovetop in a skillet, or first on the stovetop and then finished in the oven. Braising, which is commonly seen when working with meats, begins by searing the Brussels sprouts over high heat — ideally cut-side down to get the most caramelization on the largest surface area. After the Brussels sprouts have been nicely browned, a liquid like stock, wine, water, or a combination of those is added to the skillet to partially submerge the vegetables while they cook. If finishing the braising on the stovetop, covering the skillet with a lid is ideal to trap the moisture inside the pan so that the Brussels sprouts cook all the way through until tender. Our tester said braising the sprouts led to a soft interior while keeping the exterior leaves nice and flavorful.