The Clever Reason You Need A Second Trash Can In Your Kitchen

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There are few items in your kitchen that get as much use as your trash can. It's the home of most of your refuse, from pieces of plastic to coffee grounds and food scraps. Ideally, you'll want to keep it in a central location, allowing you to easily access it when you have sticky, food-coated fingers, and clean it regularly to prevent odors from cropping up. One thing that you may have never considered, though, is adding a second one to your kitchen.

Trash cans can be heavy, and lugging around just the bag puts you at imminent risk of leaving a liquid trail on your floor. A mini trash can, which can hang from a cabinet underneath your counter, is a far better idea. These Navaris Hanging Kitchen Waste Bins are the perfect size for most kitchens and are available at Walmart for around $16. Many of these models are expandable, allowing you to pull them out and scoop all of your peels and scraps right into them as you're chopping, thus limiting the number of trips to the big, cumbersome trash can. Add a liner to your bin, or just transfer the scraps to your normal trash can and give it a quick rinse after using it.