Don't Toss Out Used Coffee Grounds — They Can Give Roasted Veggies Extra Flavor

We're big fans of reusing coffee grounds in the kitchen, from recycling them as natural deodorizers to incorporating them into rubs, stews, and much more. And one of our favorite, tasty ways to cook with used coffee grounds is adding it to roasted veggies to bring out even more of that rich, earthy flavor.

We asked Chef Tatiana Mora of Mita, a Washington D.C. restaurant specializing in vegetable-forward cuisine, about the best way to use coffee grounds with roasted vegetables. "Finely ground coffee can add depth and a subtle roasted bitterness that enhances caramelization," Mora exclusively told Tasting Table. Freshly ground beans taste best in this situation since they have all of their aroma and flavor still intact. Once you expose those grounds to air or once all the good stuff is extracted during brewing, those spent grounds are a lot duller and lack the same depth. However, used coffee grounds can still add a background note that rounds out the flavor of your meal.

Whether you're whipping up a pour over or using a standard brewer, a lot of the nuanced notes end up in your coffee cup and aren't left in the grounds. But that's actually perfect. The slightly toasty, bitter grounds add a touch of earthiness that can complement other roasted vegetable flavors, along with a sprinkling of texture that doesn't overpower anything else on the plate. Coffee can also complement of sauces like barbecue sauce and marinades. Next time you're about to toss them into the trash, give your used coffee grounds a second life and your veggies a boost of flavor.