The Most Unique Pie Flavor In The Table Talk Lineup Doesn't Quite Deliver
Table Talk is a century-old pie company out of Massachusetts offering full-sized and snack pies in a wide variety of flavors. And while Table Talk's line of pies has all the classic favorites, like apple, cherry, and pecan, the company also offers more unconventional options. Unfortunately, the most unique pie flavor in the Table Talk lineup doesn't quite deliver.
When our taster tried several Table Talk pies and ranked them according to their overall flavor, balance, and texture, one of their least favorites was the pineapple pie. The filling had a curd-like fruit filling with a jiggly, jelly-like consistency dotted with real chunks of pineapple.
The buttery and crumbly crust is the same for every pie, providing a pleasant baseline. But the taste of the pineapple itself was completely absent. Our taster was hopeful that the chunks of pineapple would bring a juicy fresh and fruity taste, but they could barely get a hint of tanginess, let alone the zesty tropical flavor of pineapple. The curd filling, oddly, had a slight citrusy taste, but it wasn't very sweet. The texture of the pie was pleasing, but without flavor, this pie was too one-sided to enjoy. If you're looking for a tangy, citrus-forward pie, we'd recommend opting for the lemon pie, which has a similar curd texture but a more noticeable burst of flavor.
Reviews of Table Talk pies mixed online
While it was our least favorite pie flavor, Table Talk's pineapple pie still received favorable reviews from other customers on Reddit who consider the dessert a taste of their childhood. One Redditor proclaimed, "I love these things," while another Redditor said, "They remind us of a sweeter time." Still, other customers lament that Table Talk pies have gone way downhill in recent years. "The Greek immigrant family cashed out in a big sale but now would be ashamed of what the current bakery is producing today," said one disgruntled customer on Facebook. No matter which pie you get from Table Talk, the ingredients list doesn't inspire a lot of confidence in customers, with many complaining about palm oil, corn syrup, and many chemical preservatives.
Fruit pies in general don't seem to be Table Talk pies' forte, as the unconventional pineapple pie came in second to last in front of an old-fashioned cherry pie, which is as traditional as they come. If you're looking for the best possible option from Table Talk pies, we thought that the pecan pie could outrank a high-end bakery version. If you're looking for a tasty pineapple dessert, we have numerous easy homemade cakes worth making, like this easy two-ingredient pineapple cake made with a can of crushed pineapple and a box of angel food cake mix. We even have a vegan pineapple icebox pie made with a cashew crust and fresh pineapple.