Table Talk is a century-old pie company out of Massachusetts offering full-sized and snack pies in a wide variety of flavors. And while Table Talk's line of pies has all the classic favorites, like apple, cherry, and pecan, the company also offers more unconventional options. Unfortunately, the most unique pie flavor in the Table Talk lineup doesn't quite deliver.

When our taster tried several Table Talk pies and ranked them according to their overall flavor, balance, and texture, one of their least favorites was the pineapple pie. The filling had a curd-like fruit filling with a jiggly, jelly-like consistency dotted with real chunks of pineapple.

The buttery and crumbly crust is the same for every pie, providing a pleasant baseline. But the taste of the pineapple itself was completely absent. Our taster was hopeful that the chunks of pineapple would bring a juicy fresh and fruity taste, but they could barely get a hint of tanginess, let alone the zesty tropical flavor of pineapple. The curd filling, oddly, had a slight citrusy taste, but it wasn't very sweet. The texture of the pie was pleasing, but without flavor, this pie was too one-sided to enjoy. If you're looking for a tangy, citrus-forward pie, we'd recommend opting for the lemon pie, which has a similar curd texture but a more noticeable burst of flavor.