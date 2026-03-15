This Table Talk Pie Flavor Could Outrank A High-End Bakery Version
The first Table Talk Pies were created in Worcester, Massachusetts all the way back in 1924. The brand has since grown into a massive, but still family-owned company that has based over a century of business on tasty portioned pies sold at a reasonable price. Table Talk's lineup of both snack and dessert pies offers the perfect treat to carry home, to serve to dinner guests or enjoy as a sweet reward all by yourself (we don't judge). The company offers a wide range of flavors in different sizes.
Tasting Table tried 7 different Table Talk pie flavors, and ranked them from worst to best, to make your choice easier. And, unsurprisingly, the good old fashioned pecan pie was absolutely flawless, making it the clear winner overall. The taste rivals not only a classic homemade pecan pie recipe but also individual slices served by quality, high-end bakeries. Table Talk's 4-inch pecan pie doesn't have a top crust sealing the contents inside. Instead, the open top reveals a layer of crushed pecans suspended in a toffee-like filling. A perfectly thin crust balances the sweetness of the filling.
Table Talk's pecan pie delivers great taste without turning on the oven
Pecan pie has a tendency to be either too sweet or not quite rich enough, but this definitely isn't the case with Table Talk's variety. Even when it is a bit dry, you can simply add a scoop or cream or ice cream to liven things up a bit. While ranking several of the brand's classic pies, YouTuber Big Nick enthused that he preferred the old fashioned pecan pie over even the apple — high praise indeed. He even gave it a nine rating, rendering it near perfect.
Likewise, since the crust is similar in taste to a plain biscuit, almost cookie-like in its delectable flavor, scoops of vanilla or your favorite cinnamon ice cream will complement each bite nicely. Table Talk's old fashioned pecan pie is also easy to dress up for guests. You can elevate pecan pie quickly with a sprinkle of freshly toasted pecans, cinnamon, or sea salt right before serving. This will also make it more aesthetically pleasing in an instant.