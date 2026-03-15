This Table Talk Pie Flavor Could Outrank A High-End Bakery Version

The first Table Talk Pies were created in Worcester, Massachusetts all the way back in 1924. The brand has since grown into a massive, but still family-owned company that has based over a century of business on tasty portioned pies sold at a reasonable price. Table Talk's lineup of both snack and dessert pies offers the perfect treat to carry home, to serve to dinner guests or enjoy as a sweet reward all by yourself (we don't judge). The company offers a wide range of flavors in different sizes.

Tasting Table tried 7 different Table Talk pie flavors, and ranked them from worst to best, to make your choice easier. And, unsurprisingly, the good old fashioned pecan pie was absolutely flawless, making it the clear winner overall. The taste rivals not only a classic homemade pecan pie recipe but also individual slices served by quality, high-end bakeries. Table Talk's 4-inch pecan pie doesn't have a top crust sealing the contents inside. Instead, the open top reveals a layer of crushed pecans suspended in a toffee-like filling. A perfectly thin crust balances the sweetness of the filling.