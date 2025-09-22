Canned Pineapple And A Box Of Angel Food Cake Can Make The Dessert Of Your Dreams
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Though picture-perfect and carefully crafted desserts are certainly worth the effort, there are some times when you just want a sweet treat that's quick and simple to prepare. With such options as dump cakes that require no mixing or light and easy no-bake treats that you only need to refrigerate, there's a lot to choose from. If you're a fan of tropical flavors and airy textures, the dynamic duo of canned crushed pineapple and boxed angel food cake mix is your ticket to a dreamy and delicious dessert.
This is just one of many wonderful ways to use canned pineapple and create a cake that tastes and feels as light as a cloud. Simply mix one 16-ounce box of Angel Food Cake Mix by Hospitality or your preferred brand with an entire 20-ounce can of crushed pineapple that you have not drained. The liquid in the canned pineapple will mix with the ingredients in the boxed cake mix to create a delightful batter.
Once fully combined, add the mixture to an ungreased 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish and bake for 25-30 minutes in an oven that's been preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. It's important not to grease your baking dish to allow the cake to rise properly. From there, it's simply a matter of giving the cake time to cool before slicing and serving either on its own or with your favorite toppings and accompaniments.
How to make your pineapple cloud cake even more dreamy
A can of crushed pineapple is one way of elevating angel food cake to heavenly perfection. Just be sure to use crushed pineapple in juice (something like Dole crushed pineapple will work) to achieve the ideal consistency and flavor — if the chunks are too big, they'll just sink. This is a relatively low effort cake, but there are a few fun additions you can make to the basic two-ingredient recipe, such as adding a glaze, frosting, or other toppings.
Prepare a classic vanilla buttercream frosting recipe and mix in some pineapple juice or extract before using it to gently frost your cooled cake. Or create a pineapple-flavored simple syrup using sugar, water, and fresh pineapple or a mixture of pineapple juice and sugar to drizzle over your cooled cake.
Slice the pineapple cloud cake and serve it with a generous scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, a frozen custard, or a dollop of whipped cream with some fresh berries on the side. For even more pineapple flavor, use a pineapple or piña colada-flavored ice cream. Make a pineapple compote to serve with the cake or mix up the tropical flavors with pineapple, mango, papaya, and more. Any way you want to enjoy this light and fluffy confection, it's sure to wow with ease.