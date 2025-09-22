Canned Pineapple And A Box Of Angel Food Cake Can Make The Dessert Of Your Dreams

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though picture-perfect and carefully crafted desserts are certainly worth the effort, there are some times when you just want a sweet treat that's quick and simple to prepare. With such options as dump cakes that require no mixing or light and easy no-bake treats that you only need to refrigerate, there's a lot to choose from. If you're a fan of tropical flavors and airy textures, the dynamic duo of canned crushed pineapple and boxed angel food cake mix is your ticket to a dreamy and delicious dessert.

This is just one of many wonderful ways to use canned pineapple and create a cake that tastes and feels as light as a cloud. Simply mix one 16-ounce box of Angel Food Cake Mix by Hospitality or your preferred brand with an entire 20-ounce can of crushed pineapple that you have not drained. The liquid in the canned pineapple will mix with the ingredients in the boxed cake mix to create a delightful batter.

Once fully combined, add the mixture to an ungreased 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish and bake for 25-30 minutes in an oven that's been preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. It's important not to grease your baking dish to allow the cake to rise properly. From there, it's simply a matter of giving the cake time to cool before slicing and serving either on its own or with your favorite toppings and accompaniments.