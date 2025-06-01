12 Ingredients To Elevate Angel Food Cake To Heavenly Perfection

When you want to make a light, fluffy cake with a rather neutral, approachable, and versatile flavor that pairs well with just about any sweet ingredient, look no further than angel food cake. This kind of cake sets itself apart from others with its lack of fat. Instead of using whole eggs, for example, you'll just use egg whites, which results in an extremely light, airy texture that creates an undeniably sweet and subtle treat. But whether you decide to use a store-bought mix or make your angel food cake from scratch, you might find that it can be a bit bland when it's served all on its own.

That's why we've compiled this list of common ingredients that can elevate your angel food cake to heavenly perfection. Some of these tasty ingredients can be added to the batter to create a more flavorful profile, while others can be used as a topping for the cake once it's already come out of the oven. With just a few extra ingredients, you can transform a boring, basic angel food cake into a dessert that tastes seriously special. Snag these items from your pantry or fridge, or make a quick trip to the grocery store before you start baking for the most delicious results.