If Your LG Refrigerator Keeps Showing You FF, Here's What It Means

Seeing an error code on the display screen of your LG refrigerator is stressful. When you don't understand what the code means, you may think the worst and assume you'll end up paying hundreds in repair costs, or worse, that it's time to replace your refrigerator entirely. Luckily, the FF code on LG refrigerators isn't necessarily an emergency situation.

FF stands for Freezer Fan, and the error code indicates that there is a malfunction affecting the fan motor that circulates air throughout the freezer compartment. This means that cold air won't travel properly through the compartment, and hot air may become trapped. If the fan isn't operating properly, the temperature inside the freezer may increase gradually.

The first step to troubleshoot this issue is to unplug your refrigerator for five minutes. If the error message returns, make sure the vents and fan blades in the freezer aren't blocked, and check to see if ice or frost has built up around the fan's motor. When this happens, you'll have to defrost your freezer. Relocate everything in the freezer to a cooler of ice and leave the freezer door open for eight hours to allow the ice to melt. Then use a towel to remove ice and moisture. If you don't see ice or if defrosting your freezer doesn't fix the issue, call an appliance repair technician. The fan motor or unit could be faulty and require replacement.