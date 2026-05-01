The Part Of Your Fridge You're Neglecting To Clean (Doing It Even Saves Money)

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A clean kitchen is the first step to success as a home chef, and the refrigerator is, arguably, at the center of that. Keeping your fridge clean can be an annoying, time-consuming task, but the satisfaction of a clean fridge makes it worthwhile. The inside shelves and stain-prone exterior are both important, but there's one spot many homeowners overlook when cleaning: The coils that lie underneath the fridge. Alexis Rochester, investigative chemist and owner of Chemistry Cachet, shares why cleaning this area is so critical — and why doing so can save you money in the long run.

Rochester explains that you'll want to pay attention to the coils underneath your fridge to avoid excessive dust accumulation, but not only because of the inevitable sneezing that will ensue. "When dust builds up on the coils or underneath the fridge, it can reduce the appliance's efficiency," she says. If you've got a bunch of dust bunnies covering the coils underneath your fridge, the appliance is working overtime, which will lead to a more expensive energy bill. If the dust and grime under your fridge gets really bad, the fridge's compressor can burn out completely, which can lead to a pretty expensive repair. It's a simple act, but it can make a big difference in the long run, and it can help you avoid needing to buy a new refrigerator.