The Part Of Your Fridge You're Neglecting To Clean (Doing It Even Saves Money)
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A clean kitchen is the first step to success as a home chef, and the refrigerator is, arguably, at the center of that. Keeping your fridge clean can be an annoying, time-consuming task, but the satisfaction of a clean fridge makes it worthwhile. The inside shelves and stain-prone exterior are both important, but there's one spot many homeowners overlook when cleaning: The coils that lie underneath the fridge. Alexis Rochester, investigative chemist and owner of Chemistry Cachet, shares why cleaning this area is so critical — and why doing so can save you money in the long run.
Rochester explains that you'll want to pay attention to the coils underneath your fridge to avoid excessive dust accumulation, but not only because of the inevitable sneezing that will ensue. "When dust builds up on the coils or underneath the fridge, it can reduce the appliance's efficiency," she says. If you've got a bunch of dust bunnies covering the coils underneath your fridge, the appliance is working overtime, which will lead to a more expensive energy bill. If the dust and grime under your fridge gets really bad, the fridge's compressor can burn out completely, which can lead to a pretty expensive repair. It's a simple act, but it can make a big difference in the long run, and it can help you avoid needing to buy a new refrigerator.
Tips for safely cleaning underneath your fridge
Next time you're sweeping up your kitchen and remember this important refrigerator maintenance task, you might get the urge to simply shove your broom underneath the fridge and hope for the best. This, however, is not the way to go. "One important thing to remember when cleaning refrigerator coils is to avoid using excessive force, as this can damage the unit," Rochester says. Not only can damage to the unit cause inefficiency problems, but it can also lead to more costly repairs, which nobody wants to deal with.
Instead of using a broom, Rochester suggests using a small vacuum wand, like this one from Brigii. If you run the vacuum underneath your fridge regularly, you'll avoid dust buildup and won't need to use much force to clean, she explains. "The longer dust is allowed to accumulate, the harder it becomes to remove," she says. As for how often you should be cleaning your fridge's coils, it depends on how dusty your home gets, but generally, every six months should suffice. Once you get it done, you'll realize that it really isn't much of a hassle — and your wallet will surely thank you, too.