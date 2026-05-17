The Company Behind Most Of Costco's Beef

There's something almost magical about picking up a package of beef at Costco — knowing you're getting quality at a price that won't make you wince at checkout. It's the kind of warehouse charm that keeps members coming back week after week. But if you've ever stopped to wonder who's actually putting that beef in the case, the answer is Harris Ranch Beef Company. For most of the country, and especially the western United States, Harris Ranch essentially is Costco's meat department.

Headquartered in Selma, California, Harris Ranch operates one of the largest vertically integrated beef operations in the country. They handle all stages of meat production in-house, from breeding cattle on sprawling ranches to processing the final product. This complete control allows the company to move beef from pasture to retail with remarkable efficiency — and, crucially, at prices Costco members expect. That kind of vertical integration doesn't hurt when your biggest customer has more than a fifth of its U.S. stores concentrated in your home state.

In 2019, Central Valley Meat Company acquired Harris Ranch, folding it into what became the seventh-largest beef operation in the country (Food Business News). But even though the ownership changed, the standing supply relationship with Costco didn't. Harris Ranch remains the dominant source for Costco beef across the western U.S. — odds are, that pack you're grabbing today came from them.