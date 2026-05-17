The Company Behind Most Of Costco's Beef
There's something almost magical about picking up a package of beef at Costco — knowing you're getting quality at a price that won't make you wince at checkout. It's the kind of warehouse charm that keeps members coming back week after week. But if you've ever stopped to wonder who's actually putting that beef in the case, the answer is Harris Ranch Beef Company. For most of the country, and especially the western United States, Harris Ranch essentially is Costco's meat department.
Headquartered in Selma, California, Harris Ranch operates one of the largest vertically integrated beef operations in the country. They handle all stages of meat production in-house, from breeding cattle on sprawling ranches to processing the final product. This complete control allows the company to move beef from pasture to retail with remarkable efficiency — and, crucially, at prices Costco members expect. That kind of vertical integration doesn't hurt when your biggest customer has more than a fifth of its U.S. stores concentrated in your home state.
In 2019, Central Valley Meat Company acquired Harris Ranch, folding it into what became the seventh-largest beef operation in the country (Food Business News). But even though the ownership changed, the standing supply relationship with Costco didn't. Harris Ranch remains the dominant source for Costco beef across the western U.S. — odds are, that pack you're grabbing today came from them.
Costco's beef supply chain is far bigger and more complex than just Harris Ranch
While Costco maintains relationships with multiple beef suppliers to keep shelves stocked year-round, Harris Ranch stands out as the most recognizable of these partners and the one with the biggest slice of the business. Costco has sourced meat from JBS, Tyson, and Cargill – all major players likely still part of Costco's rotating roster today. Smaller companies like Authentic Wagyu, LLC fill in the premium niches — the Japanese A5 wagyu that occasionally appears in Costco's meat section. This layered approach lets Costco serve everyone, whether someone's hunting for budget-friendly bulk beef or ready to splurge for a special occasion with a 4-pound steak box.
Most Costco shoppers never think twice about where the beef comes from. That's fine — that's kind of the point. This entire system exists so you don't have to spend too long considering the meat you pick up, while also keeping the meat case full and the price reasonable. So long as the system continues to work, there's really no need to worry about it, though it does make for one fun bit of trivia.