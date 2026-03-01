Costco Sells A 4-Pound Steak Box — But Is It Worth The Price Tag?

There isn't much that outshines a really good steak. Whether it's given a careful sous vide reverse sear or simply tossed on the grill, a nice cut of beef is a wonderful thing — especially when it comes with a reasonable price tag. If you've seen the Rastelli's Grass-Fed Angus Steak Box at your local Costco, it may have jumped out at you. The offering features a wide variety of different cuts of steak — all of them grass fed, wet aged, and antibiotic free — but it doesn't come cheap, with a retail price of $139.99. But despite the fact that beef has been rising in price for years, this Costco bulk buy really isn't giving you a deal.

The Rastelli's package in question contains eight steaks — two 5-ounce filet mignons, two 6-ounce sirloins, two 10-ounce NY strips, and two 10-ounce ribeyes — as well as a couple of 1-ounce packages of Himalayan pink salt. All together, that's just under four pounds of pure grass-fed beef, for an average cost of about $36 a pound. By weight, that may be a bit inexpensive for the filets, but when you average it out across all of the steak varieties, it is a bit pricey.

Given that you have to buy this set in bulk at Costco, you might expect that the price would be lower than what you'd find at your local grocery store. And yet, that is not the case either. By just about any metric, Costco's Rastelli's steak box is not a particularly good deal — and this is especially true if instead you go straight to the supplier.