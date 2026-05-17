The Important Porterhouse Grilling Tip That Leaves Both Sides Of The T-Bone Extra Juicy

The porterhouse is arguably a more decadent T-bone alternative. Both offer two incredible cuts of steak in one, a filet mignon and New York strip separated by a dramatic T-shaped bone. However, the porterhouse is cut from the rear short loin giving it a thicker tenderloin, or filet mignon, section than the T-bone. Still, the tenderloin section of the porterhouse is much smaller than the leaner, beefier New York strip side. So when you grill a porterhouse steak, it can be tricky to ensure that both sides are juicy because the smaller side will cook faster. Consequently, the important porterhouse grilling tip to remember is to cook the smaller side at a different temperature than the larger side.

It pays to use a two-zone heat method when grilling porterhouse steaks because it allows you to cook either side of a porterhouse steak to perfection without over or under-cooking one side. A two-zone grill consists of a super hot searing zone and a much lower temperature finishing zone. To set up these zones, adjust gas burners on one side of the grill to high while the other side remains low heat. If using coals, pile smoking coals into one side of the grill while leaving the other side empty. Place the larger New York strip side on the sear zone over high heat leaving the smaller filet side to cook over lower heat, which will even out the cooking time and maximize the juiciness and flavor of each cut of steak.