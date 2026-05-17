The Important Porterhouse Grilling Tip That Leaves Both Sides Of The T-Bone Extra Juicy
The porterhouse is arguably a more decadent T-bone alternative. Both offer two incredible cuts of steak in one, a filet mignon and New York strip separated by a dramatic T-shaped bone. However, the porterhouse is cut from the rear short loin giving it a thicker tenderloin, or filet mignon, section than the T-bone. Still, the tenderloin section of the porterhouse is much smaller than the leaner, beefier New York strip side. So when you grill a porterhouse steak, it can be tricky to ensure that both sides are juicy because the smaller side will cook faster. Consequently, the important porterhouse grilling tip to remember is to cook the smaller side at a different temperature than the larger side.
It pays to use a two-zone heat method when grilling porterhouse steaks because it allows you to cook either side of a porterhouse steak to perfection without over or under-cooking one side. A two-zone grill consists of a super hot searing zone and a much lower temperature finishing zone. To set up these zones, adjust gas burners on one side of the grill to high while the other side remains low heat. If using coals, pile smoking coals into one side of the grill while leaving the other side empty. Place the larger New York strip side on the sear zone over high heat leaving the smaller filet side to cook over lower heat, which will even out the cooking time and maximize the juiciness and flavor of each cut of steak.
More porterhouse grilling tips
Another two-zone grilling method to try comes from an expert who recommends using the "rule of three." The rule of three involves searing the steak for 3 minutes on each side in the hot zone to create grill marks and some flavorful charred edges. Then, you'll stand the steak up on the bone on the low heat zone side of the grill and close the grill lid to finish slowly cooking the steak. The bone itself helps insulate the meat as it slowly cooks, ensuring a more even cook and maintaining maximum juiciness. Another tip for a juicy porterhouse steak on the grill is to leave it uncovered in the fridge overnight to help dry out the surface for an excellent sear. However, let the porterhouse steak rest until it comes to room temperature before grilling for the tenderest results.
As for preparation, Martha Stuart thinks less is more when seasoning your porterhouse. She opts for a light coating of salt and pepper to bring out both the beefy flavor of the strip and the buttery richness of the filet without overpowering either cut. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay recommends upgrading the flavor of your porterhouse with butter. He adds a few pats of butter to the porterhouse before placing it under a broiler, but for grilling purposes, you can put butter on the porterhouse at the tail end of its cooking period or while the porterhouse rests after cooking.