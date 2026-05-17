The Next Time You Make Smash Burgers, Grab A Measuring Cup
Smash burgers are having quite the moment. Whether they're being sold at a farmers market or touted online, the thin and crispy patties seem to be everywhere these days — and there's endless advice out there about how to make the best ones. Some people swear by the mallet method, others stick to a trusty spatula. Then there's cast iron versus stainless steel debate and, of course, the endless discussion of topping choices. However, if you're trying to prep beef for the perfect smash burgers, there really is just one thing you need: a measuring cup.
A measuring cup will not only speed things up and keep your smash burgers consistent in size, it can actually help shape them too. This is important not just for aesthetic reasons, but also to ensure the burgers cook evenly. Plus, you get to avoid rolling the meat into balls, keeping your fingers clean and preventing any overhandling, which can lead to tougher burgers.
A ¼ or ⅓ measuring cup works best, depending on how big you want your burgers to be. Once you have your cup, just scoop the meat into it, loosely packing it rather than squishing it in. This creates an almost lace-like edge and a larger surface area, which will lead to a better crust during cooking. In fact, looser patties work best for grilling regular burgers, too. Once the meat is measured, just flip the cup over and release the patties onto whatever surface you're working with.
How to make the best smash burgers
You can also use a food scale for an easy smash burger recipe, but it is a little more work. If you're opting for this, stick to a weight of about 4 ounces. You want the patty to be as thin as possible when you squish it down, but it should still fit into a bun (or at least partially). A smaller portion also works, and will lead to a faster cooking time with more crunch. This is even a good option for anyone who likes a double patty on their burger. If you are using measuring cups, this is where you want that ¼-cup size.
Once you have your patties, stick them on a hot pan or griddle and get to work. For the perfect results, the exact moment to smash burger patties is within the first 30 seconds of cooking. A burger press works best, or a heavy metal spatula if that's all you have. You can use that handy measuring cup, too. Some people like to smash their burgers in advance, but it's more common to just do it right when they hit the heat.
Try to get patties as thin as possible — about ¼-inch is ideal. They only need to cook for about 90 seconds per side. Some parchment paper can help keep your tools clean and a bench scraper is useful for a clean flip, if you have one. Here are some other tips for making the ultimate smash burger, if you really want to get things right.