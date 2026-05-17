The Next Time You Make Smash Burgers, Grab A Measuring Cup

Smash burgers are having quite the moment. Whether they're being sold at a farmers market or touted online, the thin and crispy patties seem to be everywhere these days — and there's endless advice out there about how to make the best ones. Some people swear by the mallet method, others stick to a trusty spatula. Then there's cast iron versus stainless steel debate and, of course, the endless discussion of topping choices. However, if you're trying to prep beef for the perfect smash burgers, there really is just one thing you need: a measuring cup.

A measuring cup will not only speed things up and keep your smash burgers consistent in size, it can actually help shape them too. This is important not just for aesthetic reasons, but also to ensure the burgers cook evenly. Plus, you get to avoid rolling the meat into balls, keeping your fingers clean and preventing any overhandling, which can lead to tougher burgers.

A ¼ or ⅓ measuring cup works best, depending on how big you want your burgers to be. Once you have your cup, just scoop the meat into it, loosely packing it rather than squishing it in. This creates an almost lace-like edge and a larger surface area, which will lead to a better crust during cooking. In fact, looser patties work best for grilling regular burgers, too. Once the meat is measured, just flip the cup over and release the patties onto whatever surface you're working with.