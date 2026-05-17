The Only Frozen Pizza To Buy If You Want Loads Of Cheese And Toppings

Most frozen pizza lovers fall into two camps: The ones who want a decent slice that's much cheaper than a fresh pizza, and the ones willing to spend more for pies that can compete with the best pizzerias. If you fall into the latter group, you'll want to look for Screamin' Sicilian Supremus Maximus, a premium pie that delivers more cheese and toppings than the competition. This exceedingly well-reviewed product will never disappoint you with a skimpy layer of ingredients.

Screamin' Sicilian has long been regarded as a frozen pizza brand that's better than delivery, especially for its toppings, which boast both quality and quantity. The brand's Holy Pepperoni pie is possibly its most popular, but the Supremus Maximus piles on a greater variety of toppings, earning it the title of the most loaded pie in the freezer. On top of the crispy crust, you'll find blankets of whole-milk mozzarella and robust tomato sauce, plus heaping helpings of pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions, and black olives.

Reviewers can't overstate how thickly the toppings are laid onto this pizza, adding that the tangy sauce tastes of real tomatoes, the huge pieces of sausage are juicy and meaty, and the veggies are fresh and lightly sweet. "This is not like any other frozen pizza that only comes with a sprinkle of toppings," wrote one reviewer on Screamin' Sicilian's website. "You don't have to add anything! ... The whole thing is just so good, it disappeared after 5 minutes. You definitely have to try, it's worth it!"