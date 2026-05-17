The Only Frozen Pizza To Buy If You Want Loads Of Cheese And Toppings
Most frozen pizza lovers fall into two camps: The ones who want a decent slice that's much cheaper than a fresh pizza, and the ones willing to spend more for pies that can compete with the best pizzerias. If you fall into the latter group, you'll want to look for Screamin' Sicilian Supremus Maximus, a premium pie that delivers more cheese and toppings than the competition. This exceedingly well-reviewed product will never disappoint you with a skimpy layer of ingredients.
Screamin' Sicilian has long been regarded as a frozen pizza brand that's better than delivery, especially for its toppings, which boast both quality and quantity. The brand's Holy Pepperoni pie is possibly its most popular, but the Supremus Maximus piles on a greater variety of toppings, earning it the title of the most loaded pie in the freezer. On top of the crispy crust, you'll find blankets of whole-milk mozzarella and robust tomato sauce, plus heaping helpings of pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions, and black olives.
Reviewers can't overstate how thickly the toppings are laid onto this pizza, adding that the tangy sauce tastes of real tomatoes, the huge pieces of sausage are juicy and meaty, and the veggies are fresh and lightly sweet. "This is not like any other frozen pizza that only comes with a sprinkle of toppings," wrote one reviewer on Screamin' Sicilian's website. "You don't have to add anything! ... The whole thing is just so good, it disappeared after 5 minutes. You definitely have to try, it's worth it!"
Other Screamin' Sicilian pizzas that deliver a bounty of toppings
Screamin' Sicilian's standard crust is of a medium thickness, so if you enjoy a thinner crust that lets the toppings take over even more, try the brand's Thin & Crispy Supreme Pizza. This pie features the same delicious toppings as the Supremus Maximus, piled onto an ultra-crispy crust that doesn't disappoint. One Redditor wrote, "As an NY pizza snob, this one is exceptionally good," rating the pie with five stars. Screamin' Sicilian also offers a Tavern Style Supreme pizza with a cracker-thin crust that's even more shatteringly crisp than the standard thin crust.
Not a fan of veggies on your pizza, or perhaps you see a bunch of toppings as a distraction from a gloriously gooey lake of cheese? Try Screamin' Sicilian Holy Pepperoni or Bessie's Revenge. The former is a classic pie taken to an extreme, with a truly holy-moly amount of spicy pepperoni to satisfy your taste buds. "It's the best frozen [pizza] out there and it's not even close," said one Reddit user. "Like a quarter pound of pepperoni [on] that thing." Meanwhile, the Bessie's Revenge pie beat 28 other contenders to win second place in our ranking of popular frozen pizzas. Piled with shredded mozzarella, white cheddar cheese, and slices of fresh mozz, it will satisfy even the biggest cheese craving. We actually put both of these pies ahead of the Supremus Maximus in our taste test of Screamin' Sicilian flavors, so trust that they're equally as excellent, if not better.