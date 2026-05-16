How People Are Using Sodastreams To Make Fruit 10X Better

Snacks don't get much better than fruit. With endless varieties offering everything from sweetness and tartness to creaminess and tanginess, there's a flavor for just about everyone. All of that and it's good for you — how could fruit possibly be improved?

With bubbles. That's right, a trend is sweeping social media, showing people carbonating fruit with Sodastreams and similar devices. Grapes, watermelon, orange slices — all kinds of fruit work with this hack, and it's so easy. Essentially, you just add fruit right into the Sodastream bottle as you would water. The result is already delicious fruit, made exciting and novel with a snazzy fizz. As TikTok user vidsbyjuan remarks upon biting into carbonated watermelon, "it tastes like soda, but I'm eating it."

Here's exactly how to give your fruit the soda treatment. First, you'll want clean, chilled fruit because carbon dioxide dissolves more easily into cold liquids — the same reason using warm water is one of the biggest mistakes you can make with a SodaStream. So with fruit, you're essentially carbonating its water content. Just make sure to chop fruit small enough to put into your bottle, keeping below the fill line. Here's where things get a little different: Give the Sodastream a few pumps, then let it sit, bottle-on, for about 15 minutes. Then repeat this for about an hour. This gives the pressure time to settle into the fruit and lets CO2 pass through the fruit's cell walls to really carbonate each bite.