The One Five Guys Burger Request That Can Leave You With Buyer's Remorse
It might not be the cheapest option, but Five Guys is one of the very best American burger chains out there. From its 100% beef burger to its legendary shakes and thick-cut fries, a meal at Five Guys is incredibly satisfying — and filling. If you're just popping in for a quick burger, you might not want to go for the chain's basic burgers, which come with two patties. Luckily, the chain offers Little Hamburgers, which include just a single patty. This is a perfectly solid option for those without a big appetite, but you'll want to think twice before requesting this one "all the way."
When you order a Five Guys burger "all the way," your burger will come with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard. Plenty of customers order their burgers like this, either with or without cheese, and are happy with what they get. But if you order a Little Hamburger "All The Way," you'll likely find that these popular burger toppings are simply too much. The burger is a whole patty smaller, and while the Five Guys staff likely adjusts the toppings to better fit the burger's proportions, it's still quite a lot to fit between two sesame buns. Plus, with so many vastly different flavors, it's unlikely that you'll even be able to taste the burger without a bite of grilled mushroom, or a half-bite of pickle. To truly take in your Little Hamburger, it's best to go lighter on the toppings.
Try these topping combinations on your next Little Hamburger for the perfect balanced bite
Instead of ordering your Little Hamburger "All The Way," try to be more strategic with which toppings you choose instead of going for them all — unless you don't mind a messy conglomeration of flavors that don't taste great together. You don't need to be a chef to come up with a masterful combination of toppings, though. On its website, Five Guys shares its "Popular Picks," which are different topping combinations. "All the way" is one of them, but they've got a few more that are just as interesting but a little less overwhelming.
In our ranking of Five Guys "Popular Picks," we ranked the Briny Bite combo as No. 1. This combination of ingredients includes pickles, relish, mustard, and onion. Not only did we love this combo for its punchy, tangy flavor, but we also liked that it's easy to eat and isn't messy at all. We ranked the Spicy ingredient combo as No. 2. This one comes with cheese, jalapeños, hot sauce, tomatoes, and mayo. While this topping combo comes with one ingredient more than the Briny Bite combo, most of the additions are in sauce form, so you can rest assured that not much will slip and slide off your burger and onto your plate. Whichever one you go for — or, if you decide to create your own combination of toppings — you'll be happy that you skipped the mess that inevitably comes with ordering your Little Hamburger "all the way."