The One Five Guys Burger Request That Can Leave You With Buyer's Remorse

It might not be the cheapest option, but Five Guys is one of the very best American burger chains out there. From its 100% beef burger to its legendary shakes and thick-cut fries, a meal at Five Guys is incredibly satisfying — and filling. If you're just popping in for a quick burger, you might not want to go for the chain's basic burgers, which come with two patties. Luckily, the chain offers Little Hamburgers, which include just a single patty. This is a perfectly solid option for those without a big appetite, but you'll want to think twice before requesting this one "all the way."

When you order a Five Guys burger "all the way," your burger will come with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard. Plenty of customers order their burgers like this, either with or without cheese, and are happy with what they get. But if you order a Little Hamburger "All The Way," you'll likely find that these popular burger toppings are simply too much. The burger is a whole patty smaller, and while the Five Guys staff likely adjusts the toppings to better fit the burger's proportions, it's still quite a lot to fit between two sesame buns. Plus, with so many vastly different flavors, it's unlikely that you'll even be able to taste the burger without a bite of grilled mushroom, or a half-bite of pickle. To truly take in your Little Hamburger, it's best to go lighter on the toppings.