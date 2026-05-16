Is It Ever Safe To Microwave Metal?

The last piece of that advice is more relevant to the conversation about metal in the microwave than you might realize. "What matters most is the shape, not that it's metal," Shelke explains. "Microwaves do not pass through metal but reflect off it. When that reflected energy concentrates at thin edges, sharp points, or crumpled folds, it can build up enough voltage to leap as a visible spark."

This is why accidentally microwaving a fork can cause real problems, but certain types of metal get by just fine. You might even be familiar with the metallic sleeves on Hot Pockets and other frozen microwaveable foods, which are specifically designed to work with the physics of microwave ovens in order to deliver effects like crispness and browning. Or perhaps you might have seen a microwavable meal in a metal tray, or an oven with its own interior metal components. "Some frozen meals come in shallow aluminum trays engineered specifically for microwave reheating," Shelke says, "and certain ovens ship with manufacturer-tested metal racks."

In truth, you just have to look at the mesh grating on the microwave door itself. Inside the glass on the door is a metal mesh designed to keep the microwave radiation inside the oven while also allowing you to watch your food cooking. Obviously, this mesh, as well as the metal walls of the rest of the microwave oven, do not pose a sparking or fire risk, despite the material they are made from. In fact, that metal is integral to the safe design of the oven.