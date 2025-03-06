Why Did Hot Pockets Drop Its Sleeves?
A few months ago, I opened what was my first Hot Pocket in a while. Hot Pockets were an indulgent snack that was an integral part of my food rotation in my teen years, but obviously isn't the healthiest of options. But what happened to that sleeve that was meant to make your Hot Pocket out-of-the-oven crispy right out of the microwave? Well, what I discovered is that the variations of the microwavable snack no longer come with those sleeves from the past. And there's a good reason as to why.
According to Nestle, the corporation behind Hot Pockets, the main reason was to reduce waste. It's not exactly news, because the company made the move to ditch its sleeves in June 2024, followed by a marketing campaign to announce it that September. In addition to reducing waste, which the brand claims "saves enough material that would wrap around the world twice", it also makes it quicker for you to take the first bite of your ham-and-cheese Hot Pocket. The sandwiches also come with 30% more pepperoni, according to the company, so consider it a frozen dinner for a quick meal.
How your Hot Pocket is still microwaved to perfection without the iconic sleeve
The reason for the sleeves, or susceptors, as they're technically called and have been used on other microwaveable foods, is to ensure crispness. It's made from a specific type of metal, which takes on heat faster than the food, and then transfers that to the outside of your Hot Pocket. The result should be crunchy bites. However, paper, metal, and other materials are quite wasteful in a world where protecting the planet falls on all of us and the products we consume. According to Nestle, the company perfected its recipe so that your Hot Pocket is still crispy without the use of the magical sleeve.
There's also no need to wrap the Hot Pocket in another type of sleeve or damp paper towel as some microwavable foods suggest. Just put it on a microwave-safe plate, cover it if you want to keep the interior of your appliance clean, and cook it according to the package's instructions. To improve Hot Pockets yourself, consider deep frying, air frying, or baking them instead of microwaving — and you won't miss the sleeve at all. For more flavor, brush it with butter then sprinkle Italian seasoning, grated parmesan, or everything bagel season on the outside, or simply dunk it in your favorite hot sauce or ranch dressing. Not into frozen food? Easily make pita pizza pockets for a similar snack.