Why Did Hot Pockets Drop Its Sleeves?

A few months ago, I opened what was my first Hot Pocket in a while. Hot Pockets were an indulgent snack that was an integral part of my food rotation in my teen years, but obviously isn't the healthiest of options. But what happened to that sleeve that was meant to make your Hot Pocket out-of-the-oven crispy right out of the microwave? Well, what I discovered is that the variations of the microwavable snack no longer come with those sleeves from the past. And there's a good reason as to why.

According to Nestle, the corporation behind Hot Pockets, the main reason was to reduce waste. It's not exactly news, because the company made the move to ditch its sleeves in June 2024, followed by a marketing campaign to announce it that September. In addition to reducing waste, which the brand claims "saves enough material that would wrap around the world twice", it also makes it quicker for you to take the first bite of your ham-and-cheese Hot Pocket. The sandwiches also come with 30% more pepperoni, according to the company, so consider it a frozen dinner for a quick meal.