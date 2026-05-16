Many Shoppers Buy Buc-Ee's Jerky The Wrong Way (Here's What To Do Instead)

If your first thought when planning a road trip is stopping at Buc-ee's for a snack, you're not alone. Fans go out of their way to visit the Texas-based rest stop and convenience store for refreshing drinks, scrumptious brisket sandwiches, and savory and sweet snacks (looking at you, Beaver Nuggets). Among the wide array of options, the biggest crowd-pleaser has to be the "World Famous Jerky" wall with all 13 Buc-ee's beef jerky flavors on full display. But if you're hoping for something fresher, head to the jerky deli counter instead.

That's right, Buc-ee's has a fresh deli counter where you can purchase jerky by the pound, plus sample as many options as your heart desires. Most jerky will cost around $29.99 per pound and you'll end up getting more than you would in the pre-packaged versions. But because you can mix and match flavors, and taste test them before committing to a full bag, the price is worth it. Talk about the perfect way to satisfy your Buc-ee's cravings.

While fans say each location's variety, flavors, and price may vary, you're guaranteed freshly smoked, delicious jerky each time you visit the counter. Customers say it's possible to buy smaller amounts at the counter, but that'll depend on the location, too. But after tasting the most popular flavors, including Bohemian garlic, Korean barbecue, and sweet cherry maple, you'll want more than one piece anyway.