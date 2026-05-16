Many Shoppers Buy Buc-Ee's Jerky The Wrong Way (Here's What To Do Instead)
If your first thought when planning a road trip is stopping at Buc-ee's for a snack, you're not alone. Fans go out of their way to visit the Texas-based rest stop and convenience store for refreshing drinks, scrumptious brisket sandwiches, and savory and sweet snacks (looking at you, Beaver Nuggets). Among the wide array of options, the biggest crowd-pleaser has to be the "World Famous Jerky" wall with all 13 Buc-ee's beef jerky flavors on full display. But if you're hoping for something fresher, head to the jerky deli counter instead.
That's right, Buc-ee's has a fresh deli counter where you can purchase jerky by the pound, plus sample as many options as your heart desires. Most jerky will cost around $29.99 per pound and you'll end up getting more than you would in the pre-packaged versions. But because you can mix and match flavors, and taste test them before committing to a full bag, the price is worth it. Talk about the perfect way to satisfy your Buc-ee's cravings.
While fans say each location's variety, flavors, and price may vary, you're guaranteed freshly smoked, delicious jerky each time you visit the counter. Customers say it's possible to buy smaller amounts at the counter, but that'll depend on the location, too. But after tasting the most popular flavors, including Bohemian garlic, Korean barbecue, and sweet cherry maple, you'll want more than one piece anyway.
What customers are saying about the jerky counter
Despite Buc-ee's fans saying some foods are going downhill, the fresh jerky at the counter remains top-notch. In fact, the counter is often raved about more than the jerky wall itself. "The pre-package bags are junk. Rather have Jack Links (And I don't like Jack Links.) But the stuff under the glass at the counter is a different story, it's really good," Kendall Mathews commented on a post in Buc-ee's of Smiths Grove Kentucky fans Facebook page. Another person on the r/Buceestx Reddit thread said, "You can buy the same amount of jerky for cheaper, if you buy it by the pound ... Pre-packaged is a waste of money, and it isn't nearly as good."
Even Buc-ee's employees have their jerky counter favorites. "Try the lemon pepper jerky from the case next time. It's my favorite and I'll have customers try it and they like it more than the Bohemian garlic (which is supposedly the best seller)," someone said on the r/Buceestx Reddit thread. Just be sure to take advantage of sampling while you can, so you don't end up with a flavor you don't like. Customers have found that it's extremely difficult to return items — it's one of the biggest problems with Buc-ee's.