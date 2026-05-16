The Chili's Cajun Pasta Hack That Adds A Popular Appetizer For Extra Flavor
You can know Chili's menu like the back of your hand, and there are still ways to make every trip a new experience. For folks who enjoy the chain's infamous Cajun pasta, it's as simple as trying one crucial ingredient swap. You might just forget all about the grilled chicken that comes with every order once the honey-chipotle chicken crispers take its place.
Loyal customers already know exactly what makes the Cajun pasta one of the best Chili's entrees. Penne pasta is smothered in a creamy, rich Alfredo sauce, punctuated by the subtle heat of chili sprinkles and tangy Parmesan cheese. The main star, of course, is still the savory protein, which is either grilled chicken or shrimp. Since it's a big mistake to order seafood at Chili's, the first one has always seemed like the best bet, until you try this pasta with the honey-chipotle chicken crispers.
You can typically get this appetizer in a combo, with sauce-drenched and crispy chicken tenders served alongside fries, a small portion of white mac and cheese, and a house-made ranch. Of course, only the chicken will join your pasta with this swap, but even that alone is enough to elevate the dish. Some customers even take it one step above and drizzle the ranch sauce all over the chicken. As you can imagine, the result is nothing short of spectacular.
More flavors, more textures, and more of Chili's best with this secret menu hack
On social media, this Cajun pasta menu hack is already making rounds with glowing reviews, with customers thoroughly impressed with the way the pasta sauce and the chicken sauce blend. No surprises there. When that classic Alfredo creamy richness meets the vibrant spicy-sweet honey-chipotle, it's pure heaven. Through crispy, luscious bites, you might even spot the subtle sparks of Cajun seasoning, layering in a smoky, savory complexity.
If you also choose to keep the dish company with the ranch sauce, its buttermilk tang will enrich the dish even further. Mix it with the chain's in-house salsa, and you will have unlocked another Chili's craveable secret menu condiment, one that brightens the pasta with its fresh vibrancy. On the spicier side, Buffalo sauce is a fantastic pick — provided you don't mind the flavor overload.
At this point, you're probably wondering how to obtain all this goodness when you arrive at Chili's. According to internet users, there are a couple of different ways to try out this hack. The most straightforward route is simply to order both dishes separately (with no chicken in the pasta) and combine them yourself. Alternatively, one former employee suggested ordering the chicken to be fried and tossed in the honey-chipotle sauce instead of grilled. Results may vary depending on locations, but your chances of getting this dish are still pretty good.