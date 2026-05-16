The Chili's Cajun Pasta Hack That Adds A Popular Appetizer For Extra Flavor

You can know Chili's menu like the back of your hand, and there are still ways to make every trip a new experience. For folks who enjoy the chain's infamous Cajun pasta, it's as simple as trying one crucial ingredient swap. You might just forget all about the grilled chicken that comes with every order once the honey-chipotle chicken crispers take its place.

Loyal customers already know exactly what makes the Cajun pasta one of the best Chili's entrees. Penne pasta is smothered in a creamy, rich Alfredo sauce, punctuated by the subtle heat of chili sprinkles and tangy Parmesan cheese. The main star, of course, is still the savory protein, which is either grilled chicken or shrimp. Since it's a big mistake to order seafood at Chili's, the first one has always seemed like the best bet, until you try this pasta with the honey-chipotle chicken crispers.

You can typically get this appetizer in a combo, with sauce-drenched and crispy chicken tenders served alongside fries, a small portion of white mac and cheese, and a house-made ranch. Of course, only the chicken will join your pasta with this swap, but even that alone is enough to elevate the dish. Some customers even take it one step above and drizzle the ranch sauce all over the chicken. As you can imagine, the result is nothing short of spectacular.