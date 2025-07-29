The Craveable Secret-Menu Condiment You Need To Try At Chili's
Chili's may be best known for its baby back ribs thanks to the now-iconic ad jingle that's been referenced in everything from "Austin Powers" to "The Office;" however, the casual dining chain could just as justifiably be celebrated for its condiments, which the kitchens are knocking out of the park. The company not only offers a wide variety of dips — from a sweet-and-spicy honey sriracha to a piquant blend of Southwest flavors in the Santa Fe — it will go so far as to host multi-day tasting panels to gather consumer feedback on potential new sauces. And while customers are usually the ones who take creativity to another level by creating secret menu items, Chili's own culinary director, Brian Paquette, likes to experiment with sauces as well.
According to a 2024 interview with Paquette in Business Insider, the industry vet said that both the salsa and the ranch are made in-house. He recommends creating a 50-50 blend of salsa ranch at your table to pair with tortilla chips or fries. The resulting dip layers an acidic bite atop a mild burn that's tempered by the dressing's cool tang. Imagine liquifying Nacho Cheese Doritos and their Cool Ranch counterpart, then combining the two. That's a crowd-pleasing dip if ever there was one, and it probably baffles the mind that you'd never even considered pairing salsa and ranch until now.
All that and a bag of (free) chips
The simplest route to ranch salsa is via an order of chips and salsa along with a side of ranch. Though you could also douse the Texas cheese fries smothered in melted cheese and studded with bacon, jalapeños, and green onions with the mixture. The crispy Southwestern egg rolls would be an ideal way to ladle ranch salsa into your mouth as well.
It's hard to beat the price of the Chili's chips and salsa, though, if you're looking for a deal. In general, the appetizer is marked down during happy hour, which runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Bonus: Chili's is one of those rare restaurants to offer discounts on weekends, when happy hour is all day long. Pairing your ranch salsa tortilla chips with a $6 margarita of the month? Sunday Funday, indeed.
There's also a way to get free chips and salsa at any Chili's location. Diners who enroll in the My Chili's Rewards program receive a complimentary order (or any non-alcoholic beverage). Members can also come in for a dessert without charge on their birthday and rack up points with each purchase to earn additional perks. There's just one place where would-be customers can't take advantage of any of these deals: Oregon. It's the only state without a Chili's; the last Triple Dipper was served in Eugene in 2015. The closest locations for most residents would be in Spokane, Wash., and Meridian, Idaho, which is quite the haul for ranch salsa.