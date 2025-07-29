The Craveable Secret-Menu Condiment You Need To Try At Chili's

The simplest route to ranch salsa is via an order of chips and salsa along with a side of ranch. Though you could also douse the Texas cheese fries smothered in melted cheese and studded with bacon, jalapeños, and green onions with the mixture. The crispy Southwestern egg rolls would be an ideal way to ladle ranch salsa into your mouth as well.

It's hard to beat the price of the Chili's chips and salsa, though, if you're looking for a deal. In general, the appetizer is marked down during happy hour, which runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Bonus: Chili's is one of those rare restaurants to offer discounts on weekends, when happy hour is all day long. Pairing your ranch salsa tortilla chips with a $6 margarita of the month? Sunday Funday, indeed.

There's also a way to get free chips and salsa at any Chili's location. Diners who enroll in the My Chili's Rewards program receive a complimentary order (or any non-alcoholic beverage). Members can also come in for a dessert without charge on their birthday and rack up points with each purchase to earn additional perks. There's just one place where would-be customers can't take advantage of any of these deals: Oregon. It's the only state without a Chili's; the last Triple Dipper was served in Eugene in 2015. The closest locations for most residents would be in Spokane, Wash., and Meridian, Idaho, which is quite the haul for ranch salsa.