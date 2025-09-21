Why It's A Big Mistake To Order Seafood At Chili's

The viral "Hi, welcome to Chili's" Vine is already perfect. But, if we were going to change anything about it, we might add: "Hi, welcome to Chili's — don't order the seafood." Choosing a seafood dish is one of the 10 common mistakes diners make at Chili's. Ultimately, seafood isn't the Tex-Mex chain's specialty. (Although, even though it falls under the Tex-Mex culinary umbrella, we suggest skipping Chilli's quesadilla, too.)

As a general rule, when visiting any restaurant, it's a good idea to order what that restaurant is known for serving. If a foodie is craving pasta, they would patronize a pasta joint, right? While patrons could order a salad at a barbecue establishment, it's probably a safe bet that the brisket is going to be a stronger offering.

This seeming-universality is absolutely true when it comes to a Chili's visit. In an "Ask Me Anything" Reddit thread, one apparent former Chili's chef of five years takes the floor — and "skip the seafood" was one of their top tips. "I do NOT recommend the seafood. You're at a chain restaurant, and one that sells themselves as a Tex-Mex grill. Are you really expecting decent seafood in this situation?!" writes the poster. "[U]nderstand that every establishment has an identity ... things they will focus on, and things that are there because they have to be. It's not that it's bad ... it's just that it's not going to wow anyone."