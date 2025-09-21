Why It's A Big Mistake To Order Seafood At Chili's
The viral "Hi, welcome to Chili's" Vine is already perfect. But, if we were going to change anything about it, we might add: "Hi, welcome to Chili's — don't order the seafood." Choosing a seafood dish is one of the 10 common mistakes diners make at Chili's. Ultimately, seafood isn't the Tex-Mex chain's specialty. (Although, even though it falls under the Tex-Mex culinary umbrella, we suggest skipping Chilli's quesadilla, too.)
As a general rule, when visiting any restaurant, it's a good idea to order what that restaurant is known for serving. If a foodie is craving pasta, they would patronize a pasta joint, right? While patrons could order a salad at a barbecue establishment, it's probably a safe bet that the brisket is going to be a stronger offering.
This seeming-universality is absolutely true when it comes to a Chili's visit. In an "Ask Me Anything" Reddit thread, one apparent former Chili's chef of five years takes the floor — and "skip the seafood" was one of their top tips. "I do NOT recommend the seafood. You're at a chain restaurant, and one that sells themselves as a Tex-Mex grill. Are you really expecting decent seafood in this situation?!" writes the poster. "[U]nderstand that every establishment has an identity ... things they will focus on, and things that are there because they have to be. It's not that it's bad ... it's just that it's not going to wow anyone."
Seafood isn't the specialty at this Tex-Mex chain, which prepares other dishes better
The seafood section of the Chili's menu is labelled "Chicken & Seafood" — which is already not an awesome sign, and a reinforcement of the fact that Chili's is known for its beefy burgers, barbecue ribs, and Tex-Mex classics (all of which appear on the "Featured Items" section of the menu). Chili's is not (we repeat, not) known for its seafood, which is listed under an apparent catchall category of lesser-utilized proteins. At the time of publication, the only two seafood dishes available in the Chili's oeuvre are the Ancho Salmon and the Cajun Shrimp Pasta.
In another Reddit post asking foodies about their favorite dishes to order at Chili's, responses mention the Southwestern Eggrolls and the Santa Fe Burger. Elsewhere online, other folks rave about Chili's Big QP Burger, the "3 For Me" deal, and the Triple Dipper appetizer combos. Quoth one passionate Redditor, "I hadn't been to chilis in over a decade and then saw the triple appetizer basket whatever the heck so we went and man alive was it good!" Notice the sore (if unsurprising) lack of seafood praise. To help patrons nail their next visit, we've rounded up seven more Chili's menu items to avoid ordering, as well as 16 Chili's insider facts for navigating any order like a pro.