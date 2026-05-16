Don't Overpay For A Microwave In 2026 — This Is The Average Cost

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Compared to major appliances like fridges and dishwashers, microwaves are generally seen as cheaper, which is why the price of some models can shock you. Since no one wants to overpay for anything in 2026, we asked an expert about the average price you should expect for a good microwave. Hannah Pregont, creative director and appliance expert at AJ Madison, gave Tasting Table all the details on microwave pricing and what else to look for while shopping.

"For a simple, reliable unit, whether countertop or over-the-range," Pregont explained, "you can comfortably stay under $300 and still get solid performance, decent power, and everyday convenience." Picking the best microwave for your kitchen depends on your cooking style and other needs, but if you want to use yours for the typical stuff — reheating leftovers, popping corn, and so on — there's no need to splurge. Pregont named the GE JVM3160RFSS Over-the-Range Microwave as a great choice that's "straightforward, dependable, and priced sharply for what most households actually need."

However, the expert also advised not to narrow your horizons too much. "The [microwave] category has expanded so much that 'average price' is a moving target," she shared, "and factors like design, placement, and added functionality now matter just as much as basic heating." In other words, you'll want to learn about the exciting, useful functions microwaves can have and decide if you'd like to have those in exchange for an uptick in price.