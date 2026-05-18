If You've Opened A Bottle Of Rosé, Here's How Long You Have To Finish It

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Some bottom-shelf rosés (like Barefoot) are liable to taste "off" even after they've been freshly uncorked. But when viticulturalists shell out for a high-quality bottle such as Epoch Estate or Donum – our favorite rosé brands here at Tasting Table – they should be able to get the most out of every drop. One of the most common mistakes everyone makes with leftover wine is improper storage. Not unlike food brought home from a restaurant, using leftover wine within a reasonable time frame is essential to ensuring its quality.

As a general rule, wine should be used within three to five days after opening. While drinking "expired" wine won't harm you, it'll taste pretty lousy, taking on an acidic, broken-down vinegar profile. However, proper storage can help extend that shelf life. When kept in the fridge with a cork or stopper, rosé can retain its quality for up to seven days. But for optimal enjoyment, use an opened rosé within five days.

Even within the rosé category, different wines have different needs. Sparkling wines' effervescence dictates a shorter shelf life after uncorking; so bubbly rosés should be used within one to two days after opening to prevent it going flat. It's also worth noting that sweeter rosés tend to lose their expressive fruity flavors more quickly. Whereas drier rosés fare better in the fridge for prolonged periods once opened, with fewer noticeable changes to the tasting profile.