Why Barefoot Wine Is The Last Rosé You Should Settle For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tasting Table ranked 25 brands of rosé, and the rosé by Barefoot wine came in last place. Allow us to explain ourselves. This penny-pinching former career bartender drank enough of it during English undergrad (shocking) to kill a small horse, and it wasn't worth it. However, it did only set me back like $50 total.

For starters, Barefoot rosé tastes like a hangover. Forget the drunk. It's straight to the headache zone with Barefoot, and no matter how fancy it sounds, the brand's rosé offering is no exception. Speaking the word "rosé" feels better coming out of your mouth than Barefoot wine feels going into it. Barefoot is the Busch Light of grocery store wine brands. It's unremarkable, largely forgettable, and the taste leaves much to be desired — which is to say, it doesn't really taste like anything. Aside from "hangover," the top tasting note in Barefoot rosé is "pink." It's white wine with a frosted cupcake undertone, and like a cupcake, it should probably also come in a box. The cherries and citrus mentioned on the bottle's label are probably somewhere in the mix, too.

Quality critiques aside, the biggest sin committed by Barefoot rosé is that it perpetuates naysayers' criticisms of the rosé category as a whole. It's guilty of exactly the offense I lamented in an earlier piece about the best wine to pair with a fancy-pants lamb chop dinner (surprise, it's rosé).