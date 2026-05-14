For More Flavorful Sourdough Bread, Reach For This Condiment (It's Summer In Every Bite)

Have you caught the sourdough bug? The trend has been an ongoing phenomenon that's taken over TikTok since the pandemic, with people sharing videos of themselves adding their favorite mix-ins, cutting their crunchy loaves into aesthetically pleasing cross-sections, and tending to their starters like they're children.

Although the recipe for a quality sourdough bread is pretty simple — sourdough starter, flour, water, sometimes commercial yeast, and salt — there are so many opportunities for customization, and you can even add your sourdough discards to other types of bread (and baked goods) like focaccia. One of the tastiest ways to upgrade sourdough-anything is to swap out some or all of the the water for another liquid ingredient — like salsa.

A salsa sourdough is a one-way ticket to savory town. The tomatoes will perfectly complement the acidic tang of the sourdough, and any spices and seasonings in the salsa will already elevate your bread even more. Plus, when you bite into a piece of soft tomato, you'll get a burst of moisture and flavor that will make whichever sandwich you eat it with that much more compelling.