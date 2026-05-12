The Aldi Pasta Sauce So Good It Pulls Double-Duty As A Flavorful Sandwich Spread

Aldi has a long line of products that are often better than the name brands they imitate. But the Aldi pasta sauce that customers rave about is in a class all its own and certainly an Italian product that you won't want to skip. Aldi's Priano brand Calabrese Pesto is a sauce so good that you're going to want to put it on everything. Along with nuts, garlic, parmesan cheese, and herbs, the Priano Calabrese pesto blends in roasted red peppers for a sweet and spicy upgrade to the savoriness of pesto.

A major detour from the conventional green store-bought pestos, customers on Facebook's Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook forum deemed the Priano Calabrese pesto sauce "superb." The roasted red peppers bring spiciness that customers love, with one stating, "It's not spicy as in hot, but flavorful." And while it may be marketed as a pasta sauce, another Facebook user asserts it provides an added "layer of flavor [and] spice" to anything you slather it over. To that effect, many Aldi customers think it's an excellent sandwich spread. "[It's] so good on a pepperoni and cheese sandwich with some Aldi sourdough," wrote one customer. Indeed, Aldi's sourdough is a delicious bread choice, but you can also swap it for a more buttery brioche loaf. A sweet, savory, and spicy pesto would also be a great substitute for vodka sauce to slather over a chicken or eggplant Milanese sandwich, which would taste delicious on focaccia or ciabatta rolls.