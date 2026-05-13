9 Little-Known Facts About Rachael Ray
Maybe you know about Rachael Ray through her oft-cited catchphrases, like the now-common EVOO, or perhaps you know her from her many Food Network shows or her 30-Minute Meal concepts that helped people create easy, tasty, and quick recipes at home. Even if you're a big Rachael Ray fan, though, there's a good chance that you don't know as much about her as you think. After all, she didn't just appear on the home cooking media scene out of nowhere — she spent years working up to that point in her career.
We're taking a closer look at Rachael Ray's come-up, career, and life as a whole to get a better understanding of where she came from and how she's influenced American food culture during her tenure in the industry. From humble beginnings to big screens, she's definitely changed the way many of us eat ... and think about food. Perhaps knowing more about Ray will make you want to seek out some of her old recipes — or maybe it'll make you question if you're even still a fan.
She's actually not a professionally trained chef
Just because Rachael Ray might be known for her recipes doesn't mean that she's a chef. While the definition of "chef" can be tricky and multifaceted, Ray hasn't technically had professional training as a chef. She does say, though, that her first strong memory was of watching her mom cook in a professional kitchen, so it's safe to say that she's been raised in an environment where cooking was an important part of her life. She says that her whole family cooks.
That kind of background makes it understandable why Ray eventually decided to go into the culinary world. However, she insists that she's not a chef. But it's actually not that uncommon for food media figures to not wield a "chef" title — in fact, many of your favorite celebrity "chefs" technically aren't chefs at all. Even without that title, Ray's recipes have found serious success.
Rachael Ray started her first business in high school
It could be said that Ray had a vision of what her future career would be pretty early on in her life. She started her very first business, Delicious Liaisons, all the way back in high school. She would build gift baskets for foodies, with some containing homemade cookies and other food. She would then try to sell these gifts to family, acquaintances, and neighbors. Apparently, the business saw limited success, since Ray said she thinks that she lost money on every basket she sold.
Still, though, this business idea displayed her entrepreneurial spirit, and it highlighted an interest in food. With her background of being surrounded by food, it's no wonder she thought she could leverage that interest into a solid business idea. She went on to work in tons of different food industry positions, so maybe Delicious Liaisons is partially to thank for her eventual entry into the world of food media.
Rachael Ray used to wait tables
Since Rachael Ray has worked in the culinary world in so many different capacities, it shouldn't come as a surprise that she was once a server. Many food industry professionals get their start waiting tables, as it can teach them a lot about how a restaurant and professional kitchen work. But Ray doesn't just see serving as a job she once held before she hit it big. In fact, she says that she's a "waitress in her heart," via CBS News. Maybe that says something about her cooking — that hospitality is at the heart of it.
Although she's not serving tables anymore, it's nice to see a celebrity highlighting and even identifying with one of the more overlooked jobs in the service industry. Serving is a difficult, tiring job, and we should all be a little more grateful for our servers when we go out to eat. Who knows? They might be the next Rachael Ray.
She's been rumored to be a bad tipper
You may not like to hear it, but if you can't afford to tip when you go out to eat, then you shouldn't be going out to eat at all. According to the National Employment Law Project, servers and bartenders make over half of their paycheck from tips alone. That means that it's super important to tip your server appropriately when you go out to eat. When you consider that many servers are required to "tip out," i.e., give a percentage of their earnings to the back staff, you're essentially making them pay to serve you if you don't tip well enough.
Since Rachael Ray has worked in restaurants — and specifically as a server — you'd figure that she'd be a good tipper, right? But rumor has it that she's actually a pretty bad tipper. Apparently, she's known for only tipping 10% instead of the expected 20%. Rachael Ray has an estimated net worth of around $100 million, so she can certainly afford to tip more. If the rumors are true, this is really bad form on Ray's part.
Her dreams didn't come true until after she left the big city
When she was younger, Rachael Ray was living in the city where dreams are supposed to come true: New York City. But NYC is a big city, and big cities can sometimes be more dangerous than smaller towns. Ray was reportedly mugged — twice — which prompted her to leave the big city and move to the capital of New York, Albany. Some people might think that moving away from the big city would kill Ray's dreams, taking her further away from greater fame and success. But the opposite was true: It wasn't until Ray was in Albany that her career truly started to flourish.
Ray was teaching cooking classes in Albany when she got the chance to work with a local television station. From there, things really took off for her, and before she knew it, she had her own show on the Food Network. Rachael Ray is proof that your location doesn't always determine your dreams.
There was a class action lawsuit against her pet food company, Nutrish
Rachael Ray doesn't just have a human food empire — she also owns a pet food brand called Nutrish. She sells food for both cats and dogs, which you can find at major retailers all over the country. The name of the brand, Nutrish (which is short for "nutritious"), implies that this is a healthy choice for pets, but the accuracy of that idea was called into question in a 2025 class-action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims that the brand was advertised as being "preservative-free" when that wasn't actually the case at all. Instead, the food contains citric acid, a preservative that is artificially produced.
For clarity, whether a food additive is natural or artificial doesn't necessarily determine how healthy (or not) it is, so whether it's a big problem that the food contains citric acid may be up for debate. However, the lawsuit claims that consumers were misled, and the brand was able to charge more for the product by putting this false claim on the label.
She's starred in some movies and TV shows
Of course, Rachael Ray is a huge television personality, best known for her popular shows on the Food Network, but Ray has been on screen beyond her cooking shows. In fact, she's voiced animated roles and appeared in a variety of kids' programs. Ray played the character "Spam" in "The Emoji Movie," providing the voice for a large, talking envelope. She also played "Admirable Rachel" in the children's show Mack & Moxy. These are definitely pretty different roles from her own, teaching home cooks how to make quick meals, but she has a warm, friendly-sounding voice that seems to work well in this context. Additionally, Rachael Ray appeared in the HBO animated series "Animals.," where she played the character "Mom."
Of course, Ray has also been in arguably more well-recognized series like 30 Rock and Gilmore Girls. In these series, she plays largely fictionalized versions of herself, appearing as the notable celebrity chef she is.
There were complaints after she was in a Dunkin'n Donuts commercial
It's no secret that Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) often taps celebrities to help it peddle its various coffee and tea beverages and sweet breakfast treats. The brand has featured several celebrities, so it shouldn't come as too big a surprise that it once partnered with Rachael Ray. However, her 2008 Dunkin' Donuts ad was not met with a very welcome reception. Ray wore a scarf that some say looked like a keffiyeh, which has become a pro-Palestinian symbol. Critics of the ad, though, claimed that it was a reference to Muslim extremism. Dunkin' Donuts pulled the ad in response to the criticism.
However, many were offended by the criticism lodged against the ad and claimed it was prejudiced. Palestinian-American designer Nemi Jamal argued that the keffiyeh was a national symbol for Palestinians, a symbol of "pride and class struggle, and nothing else." To imply that it stood for extremism or terrorism was an insult.
She once came up with burgers for different presidential candidates
Back before the 2020 election, Rachael Ray tackled a tricky task: dreaming up a series of burgers to represent different presidential candidates, some that had run in the 2020 cycle, and some who'd come before. For example, she dreamed up the Bernie Sanders burger, which leaned into the senator's home state of Vermont's food scene. This burger, said Ray, would feature sharp Vermont cheddar, bacon, and maple mustard. She pointed out that Hillary Clinton's burger would be trickier, since Bill Clinton is vegan, and settled on a vegan quinoa burger.
When it came to Donald Trump's burger, though, Ray couldn't quite decide what the burger would contain, although she did mention that there was a lot of room for creative names for the sandwich. We wish she had shared a few more ideas with her audience, but the premise is a good one. Ray has yet to open up her own presidential-themed burger restaurant, but we'll hope she delivers soon.