The Underrated Foods That Benefit Most From Wood-Fired Grilling

Food cooked over a wood fire hits different. Fire and smoke transforms food, turning familiar ingredients into smoky masterpieces. We spoke to Chef Victor Rivera, culinary director at New York City's Bazaar Meat for tips on how to elevate our next cookout and if there are unexpected foods that are better served when cooked over a wood-fired grill. Located in the Ritz-Carlton in Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood, Bazaar Meat is José Andrés' steakhouse concept where wood-fired food has guests raving about the experience. If anyone knows how to impress with this style of cooking, it is Rivera.

Rivera's suggestions may inspire home cooks to spruce up their own barbecues and bring more flavor to standard menus. It isn't just meat that can benefit from the licks of flames. From smoky sides to improved mains, vegetables and proteins prepared over a wood-burning grill have the potential to turn an average presentation into something more extraordinary and professional chef-approved.