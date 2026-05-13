The Underrated Foods That Benefit Most From Wood-Fired Grilling
Food cooked over a wood fire hits different. Fire and smoke transforms food, turning familiar ingredients into smoky masterpieces. We spoke to Chef Victor Rivera, culinary director at New York City's Bazaar Meat for tips on how to elevate our next cookout and if there are unexpected foods that are better served when cooked over a wood-fired grill. Located in the Ritz-Carlton in Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood, Bazaar Meat is José Andrés' steakhouse concept where wood-fired food has guests raving about the experience. If anyone knows how to impress with this style of cooking, it is Rivera.
Rivera's suggestions may inspire home cooks to spruce up their own barbecues and bring more flavor to standard menus. It isn't just meat that can benefit from the licks of flames. From smoky sides to improved mains, vegetables and proteins prepared over a wood-burning grill have the potential to turn an average presentation into something more extraordinary and professional chef-approved.
Cabbage
Cabbage may not be the first instinct when collecting ingredients for the grill, but Rivera explains that this is an underrated vegetable for wood-fire cooking. "The exterior gets deeply charred and smoky, while the inside turns sweet, tender, and almost buttery," he says. The contrast between the bitterness of the char and the natural sweetness of the cabbage is what makes this pairing work.
Rivera recommends grilling cabbage in large wedges over medium-high embers until the exterior turns what he calls "aggressively dark." Then, flip the pieces over on the grill for an equal cook. For the final plating, a high-quality olive oil, splashes of citrus, or a vinegar-based dressing can balance the smoke and tie all of the flavors together. Whether tucked into tacos or presented as a salad, grilled cabbage is an easy side dish for your go-to proteins and can be dressed up with any of your favorite dressings to serve.
Carrots
Carrots are another vegetable that can completely transform over a wood fire. Rivera points to the natural sugars in the root vegetables, explaining that they caramelize beautifully when cooked. "They develop an almost roasted-meat umami flavor, which I enjoy quite a bit," he says.
For an ideal dish, Rivera suggests cooking carrots directly on the grill or near embers until the pieces are lightly blistered. While it can be tempting to toss ingredients on top of high heat for a fast cook, Rivera notes that carrots should be slowly softened before they take on color. Blanching carrots quickly before placing them on the grill gives more control during the cooking process and helps the interior cook more thoroughly before the char forms on the outside. When placed on a dish, used in a grain bowl, or mixed into a salad, wood-fired carrots will always stand out when compared to a raw or steamed version.
Mussels
Mussels prepared over a wood fire offer flavors that steaming alone does not. "Mussels are incredible over a wood fire because they absorb the smoky flavor quite well while maintaining their natural brininess," Rivera explains. "As the shells open, they release their juices, which mix with the smoke and create an intensely flavorful broth."
Rivera suggests cooking mussels in a cast-iron pan or directly over the grill until the shells part. Keep a close eye on the mussels to not overcook them into a rubbery form. Finishing plates with lemon, garlic, and fresh herbs makes this dish restaurant worthy, and Rivera's suggestion of adding grilled bread to the spread is ideal to soak up any broth that remains. Pinches of flaky sea salt, black pepper, and fresh herbs like thyme and parsley enable diners to punch up flavors as their palates dictate.
Avocados
"Grilled avocado is a pleasant surprise," Rivera says, "because the fire enhances the fruit's creaminess and richness." That being said, the technique is one that may require some practice. Avocados need to be ripe, but still firm, before they are placed on the grill. Any piece that is too soft is at risk of turning to unappealing mush when heated.
The cut side of the avocado is placed on the grill over high heat, but only briefly. The goal is to get char marks without affecting the texture of the interior flesh. When mastered, a grilled avocado is smoky, warm, and richer than the raw version. It is a small upgrade that can elevate a piece of avocado placed next to a noteworthy dish or it can be used to elevate a homemade batch of smoky guacamole. Grilled avocado can be served with an assortment of toppings including diced onions and tomatoes, spices and seasonings like cumin and Tajín, toasted sesame seeds, shredded or crumbled cheeses, drizzles of hot sauce, and dollops of sour cream.