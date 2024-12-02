The Common Mistakes Keeping You From Perfect Blanched Vegetables

Blanching is an essential cooking technique that every cook should incorporate into their culinary repertoire. It might not be a go-to skill for every home cook, but it's a game changer that can upgrade your kitchen skills in surprising ways. Want to serve crisp, vibrantly colored veggies on your next veggie tray or cheese board? Blanch them first. Need to have something quick on hand for busy nights? Blanching your veggies ahead of time will cut your cooking time in half, so you can whip up quick stir-fries or sautes in mere minutes. It's also a great way to streamline meal prep. You can blanch big batches of veggies and freeze them for future use without sacrificing quality.

Blanching vegetables is a method of partially cooking vegetables by dunking them into heavily salted, rapidly boiling water until they're crisp-tender, then putting them immediately in an ice water bath to stop the cooking. It locks in the veggies' brilliant color and preserves their texture. Blanching can also minimize nutrient loss and make some veggies easier to digest. As a personal chef, blanching vegetables helped cut down on last-minute dinner party prep and helped me prepare meals quickly.

Blanching vegetables is simple, but what may seem like tiny missteps can ruin the texture, flavor, and appearance of your veggies. You can save yourself from flavorless, mushy vegetables if you avoid these common blanching mistakes.

