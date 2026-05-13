The Bizarre Reason Golf Balls Once Led To A Hash Brown Recall In The US

As the late great David Lynch once observed, "What a great time to be alive if you love the theater of the absurd." Many of the worst food recalls in U.S. history have been caused by the usual culprits: Bacterial contamination or undeclared allergens. However, one of the oddest food recalls to ever slide across the FDA's desk was caused not by Listeria, Salmonella, or undisclosed peanuts, but by a golf ball.

In 2017, McCain Foods USA, Inc. announced a recall of its southern-style frozen hash browns because they could possibly be contaminated with pieces of golf balls (yes, really). As a result, the FDA had to shout "Fore!" at consumers. According to the official FDA announcement, consumption of the extraneous golf ball materials "may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth." Although (happily), no injuries were formally reported in connection with the affected product, per the FDA report. The report stated only that the golf balls "may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product," — which leaves it unclear as to how the golf balls ended up in potato fields in the first place. Whatever the case, by some bizarre turn of events, a few projectiles (or a lot? The FDA release doesn't specify exactly how many balls were in the mix) got swept into McCain Foods' spud harvest. Hope you like breakfast with a side of chopped-up golf balls.