The gap between intent and execution can often be wide, but it does seem like 2026 could be a massive year when it comes to food safety standards in America. From artificial colouring to additives that help prolong the shelf life of foods, the approach adopted by the U.S. to harmful ingredients has generally been more relaxed than that in many parts of the world. This is the main reason why there's a whole range of popular American products that are banned in Europe.

Going into 2026, however, there seems to be a serious attempt to crack down on the most harmful of these. "In 2026, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) intends to make significant strides to protect and promote the health and well-being of all Americans," a press note on the FDA website about the Human Food Program states. The Human Food Program is a critical part of the federal government's "Make America Healthy Again" campaign. "For the first time, there is a dramatic and determined focus across the Federal government to recognize the importance of food and nutrition in improving the health of all Americans," the note states.

The priorities include fresh labeling guidelines, including what "Generally Recognized as Safe" means, state authorities being pulled in for routine food safety systems inspections, and a big crackdown on the additives and chemicals that make it into your food. Here are five food safety changes you can expect in 2026.