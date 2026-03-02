Why These US Foods Are Banned In Europe

Regardless of where you live or where you're vacationing, traveling overseas is all about embracing some amount of unfamiliarity — from languages, accents, and local customs to what side of the road people drive on. For Americans traveling in Europe, this unfamiliarity can often extend to the supermarket as well, with many of their favorite products missing from the aisles. This is not because these brands aren't seeking world domination. It's because the U.S. and Europe have long had different points of view on regulations when it comes to some questionable food additives in food. This has resulted in a string of American foods being banned either in parts of Europe or across the continent at different points in time.

Europe has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to preservatives and additives that might have any negative impact on humans. America often sets limits on its presence in food products in place of blanket bans. Gatorade is a brand that has been around for over 50 years and has more than 60% market share in America, but is banned in some European countries. In 2012, the sports drink was banned across Europe due to the presence of brominated vegetable oil and Yellow 5 and 6, additives that add unnatural colors to the bottled beverage. In 2013, they dropped BVO from their formulation, and it's now only banned in Norway and Austria.

While America has been tightening regulations surrounding these chemicals and additives of late, a wide range of U.S. foods remains banned in Europe. Here's what, and why.