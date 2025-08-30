The Reason Most US Ground Beef Is Banned In The EU

Hormones, as it turns out, weren't the only reason that American beef isn't welcomed in the European market. The widespread use of antibiotics among U.S. cattle farmers adds yet another barrier. Monensin, a common antibiotic that's mixed into the feed for cattle and other farm animals, was banned in the EU in response to the rise of antimicrobial-resistant microbes (or "superbugs") that developed resistance to these drugs. And, you guessed it — this drug is still being used in the U.S. today.

Since the EU market is lucrative, hormones and antibiotics are convenient for the producers and hugely improve yields, few American beef producers so far have bothered to adjust their rearing methods to align with EU standards, especially when regulators don't have a problem with growth hormones. Why do that when they could just export the beef to countries that don't have an issue with hormone-treated beef, like South Korea or Japan? That's why we've got the stalemate that's been ongoing for decades: despite the EU being a huge market, very little American beef is qualified to be sold in the EU, and beef producers see little reason to change their practices.

But these issues aside, the biggest hurdle has to be consumer preference. According to NPR, Europeans have consistently held a low opinion of American hormone-treated beef, considering it "low-quality" compared to EU-produced beef, which is subject to much more stringent regulations and quality standards. So even if there's a breakthrough tomorrow and American beef floods into the market, it would likely struggle with finding takers in a populace used to eating grass-fed beef.