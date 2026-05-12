How To Turn A Batch Of Lemons Into An Elegant Centerpiece For Your Dining Table

We've all heard the saying, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade," but why not take those lemons and make a stunning summery centerpiece for your table instead? Lemons are a seriously versatile fruit that can be used in myriad ways to flavor your favorite dishes and drinks, as a natural cleaner and deodorizer, and for its health benefits, but they're also a bright and sunny fruit that gives your tablescape an instant glow-up. This trendy centerpiece is made from skewered citrus suspended over a vase that resembles a topiary.

Lemons are often associated with the breezy, sunny vibe of the Amalfi coast, where the fruit is found everywhere, especially paired with blue and white designs on dresses and ceramics (you can even find a Mediterranean-inspired line of kitchenwares from Dollar General's playful lemon-themed products).

The most common type of lemon at the grocery store is either the Lisbon or Eureka lemon or the thin-skinned mandarin orange/lemon hybrid Meyer lemon. This summer season, a new lemon-focused decorating trend is sweeping social media and all you need to create an eye-catching centerpiece is a dozen lemons, some bamboo skewers, a decorative vase, and some foliage.