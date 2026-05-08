Review: Buffalo Wild Wings' $10 Bottomless Apps For 4 Is Clearly Missing Something

Wings. Beer. Sports. And we're going to tack "deals" onto Buffalo Wild Wings' beautifully blunt slogan as well. If the big game wasn't enough of a draw to get you through the doors of the sports bar, then one of its rotating promos will. The chain thrives on specials like BOGO wing Thursdays and ridiculous giveaways during big sports moments — like its yearly promise of free wings if the Super Bowl goes into overtime.

Right now, though, the hottest deal at B-Dubs has to be its returning bottomless appetizers for $9.99. The offering actually kicked off on April 7, but now it's gaining even more attention after the chain clarified in a viral Tweet that it's not $9.99 per person, as many people assumed, but rather $9.99 for a group of up to four people. That certainly changes things, and at a cost of $2.50 a head for never-ending grub, it's a deal worth checking out.

I rounded up a posse of three others to join me on a trip to Buffalo Wild Wings and get the scoop on this seemingly too-good-to-be-true promo. I'm going to break down the app options, the rules, and whether the unlimited feast truly is the real deal — or if there's some sort of catch hiding beneath all those shareable baskets.