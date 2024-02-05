For The Absolute Best Fried Pickles, Use Thicker Slices

Some people will fry anything — or so the saying goes. Depending on where you live, that just might be true. But like it or not, fried pickles are the one enduring fried commodity that's entered the culinary mainstream. It appears on countless menus, from classic diners to fast-food venues but also in trendy metropolitan restaurants across the country. You could say that fried vegetables entered their heyday with the raging acclaim of "Fried Green Tomatoes," a film revolving around the antics and fried tomatoes of the Whistle Stop Cafe. But in reality, people have been making fried okra, cauliflower, and other veggies for generations.

It's just that pickles are easy to come by, and they happen to be superbly tasty when dipped in batter and sizzled in hot oil. But before plopping any-ole pickle in a frying pan, there's a few things to know. The first is that the width of each individual slice is very important. Anyone who's ordered fried pickles at a restaurant knows you're never served a whole fried pickle, nor one that's been sliced lengthwise. You instead get a plate of crispy, battered, fried pickles sliced crosswise across the mother pickle, resulting in cute little ragged circles.

The key to those crosscut-style circles is to slice them thick, with the absolute best fried pickles being about ¼-inch thick. Fortunately, when making your own fried pickles at home, you have control over that.