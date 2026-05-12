Serve This Flavorful Mayo On Pork Chops For A Perfect Bite Every Time
Pork chops are a slept-on protein. They toe the line between being a red meat and a white meat, making them super approachable for folks looking for something that's substantial, but not too heavy, for dinner. Plus, there are endless ways to cook them; our easy pork chops are cooked in an air fryer and require few ingredients, while grilled pork chops are perfect for barbecue season.
For all of their merits, though, pork chops rarely get paired with tasty sauces and spreads. Applesauce is a standard, of course, but the one sauce that you should actually be pairing with it is more punchy than sweet, cinnamony applesauce: lime mayonnaise. The mayonnaise base is creamy and rich, while the lime adds a zippy, brightening flavor that meshes well with the natural sweetness of the pork. And, this sauce couldn't be easier to make; simply stir store-bought or homemade mayo with lime zest and lime juice, tasting as you go. The mayonnaise already has a base level acidity, so you're just trying to drive home that punchy aroma and citrusy zing. Dollop it on your pork chops after they come off the grill, or drizzle it on a breaded and fried pork chop to complement the crispy coating.
How to pair this punchy condiment
Since lime is a Southwestern flavor, this pork chop pairing could benefit from other Tex-Mex-inspired ingredients, like cilantro (which can be blended right into the mayonnaise) and cumin. The bright lime is also at home with spicy chiles, which you can blend right into the mayonnaise so that the mixture is smooth, creamy, and easily spreadable.
There is also the opportunity to use lime mayonnaise as a stepping stone for other, flavorful mayos. Our chipotle mayo recipe, for example, calls for both creamy mayo and lime, but builds out the flavor more with chipotles in adobo, garlic, and warming spices. This upgraded mayo would be especially tasty on grilled pork chops, as the warm undertones of the chipotle lean on the lime juice's brightness and the smoky flavor of the meat. An herb-enhanced cilantro-lime mayonnaise, meanwhile, would be excellent on a fried pork chop sandwich alongside pickles, as it would liven up the bite and cut through the richness of the breading and bun.