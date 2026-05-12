Serve This Flavorful Mayo On Pork Chops For A Perfect Bite Every Time

Pork chops are a slept-on protein. They toe the line between being a red meat and a white meat, making them super approachable for folks looking for something that's substantial, but not too heavy, for dinner. Plus, there are endless ways to cook them; our easy pork chops are cooked in an air fryer and require few ingredients, while grilled pork chops are perfect for barbecue season.

For all of their merits, though, pork chops rarely get paired with tasty sauces and spreads. Applesauce is a standard, of course, but the one sauce that you should actually be pairing with it is more punchy than sweet, cinnamony applesauce: lime mayonnaise. The mayonnaise base is creamy and rich, while the lime adds a zippy, brightening flavor that meshes well with the natural sweetness of the pork. And, this sauce couldn't be easier to make; simply stir store-bought or homemade mayo with lime zest and lime juice, tasting as you go. The mayonnaise already has a base level acidity, so you're just trying to drive home that punchy aroma and citrusy zing. Dollop it on your pork chops after they come off the grill, or drizzle it on a breaded and fried pork chop to complement the crispy coating.