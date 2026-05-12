How Long To Grill Asparagus For Tender, Charred Spears
Asparagus is a delicate vegetable, delicious as an elevated dish smothered in lemony hollandaise, or as a quick, rustic side that's been charred over a wood-fired grill. If you're looking to achieve charred asparagus that will add perfect crunchy texture to your dishes over a wood-fired grill, we've got expert advice for your endeavor. We spoke with chef Victor Rivera, culinary director at Bazaar Meat in New York City, on the topic.
"Asparagus cooks quickly over a wood fire, depending on the thickness and heat level — usually about two to five minutes," Rivera says. "The spears should be tender but still vibrant (bright green with some char). The ideal asparagus should have light blistering while maintaining structure."
It's important not to overcook asparagus, so don't walk away from the grill. Keep your tongs in hand. "Signs the asparagus is done are slightly flexible when lifted, tender when pierced, but not soft," adds Rivera. If you've left your asparagus on the grill too long, Rivera says you'll likely see a dull green olive color, and the spears will be limp. You may also spot excessive shriveling and burnt tips.
How to serve wood-fired asparagus spears
Asparagus can be complemented with a wide range of flavors. This recipe for easy grilled asparagus with Parmesan and honey mustard is beautifully sweet, salty, and tangy, perfect for the earthy, grassy flavored vegetable. We also have this more elaborate grilled asparagus with pine nut and apricot romesco sauce recipe, if you've got some time on your hands. On the flip side, fresh, tender asparagus in season has a slight sweetness to it and will taste incredible simply seasoned with olive oil, salt, and pepper before hitting the wood-fired grill. Finish with a squeeze of lemon.
The smokiness of wood-fired charred asparagus would add a new depth of flavor to any of these 17 asparagus recipes you'll be raving about, including turning it into a creamy soup, using it as a taco filling, or adding it to risotto. Wood-fired grilled asparagus also makes an amazing, understated side dish to the perfect grilled medium-rare steak, or simple, classic blackened salmon.