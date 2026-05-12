How Long To Grill Asparagus For Tender, Charred Spears

Asparagus is a delicate vegetable, delicious as an elevated dish smothered in lemony hollandaise, or as a quick, rustic side that's been charred over a wood-fired grill. If you're looking to achieve charred asparagus that will add perfect crunchy texture to your dishes over a wood-fired grill, we've got expert advice for your endeavor. We spoke with chef Victor Rivera, culinary director at Bazaar Meat in New York City, on the topic.

"Asparagus cooks quickly over a wood fire, depending on the thickness and heat level — usually about two to five minutes," Rivera says. "The spears should be tender but still vibrant (bright green with some char). The ideal asparagus should have light blistering while maintaining structure."

It's important not to overcook asparagus, so don't walk away from the grill. Keep your tongs in hand. "Signs the asparagus is done are slightly flexible when lifted, tender when pierced, but not soft," adds Rivera. If you've left your asparagus on the grill too long, Rivera says you'll likely see a dull green olive color, and the spears will be limp. You may also spot excessive shriveling and burnt tips.